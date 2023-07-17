Wake Up With BWW 7/17: First Look at HERE LIES LOVE, WEST SIDE STORY at the Muny, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

An all new trailer has been released for Here Lies Love, the musical about former Filipina First Lady Imelda Marcos’s astonishing rise to power and subsequent fall at the hands of the Philippine People Power Revolution. The new musical, now playing on Broadway, features music by Grammy®, Oscar®, and Tony Award® winner David Byrne and Grammy Award® winner Fatboy Slim. Check out the trailer below!

Plus, watch the cast and creative team of Here Lies Love discuss the Marcos regime and bringing a disco-pop musical to Broadway on CBS Sunday Morning! The cast includes Lea Salonga, Arielle Jacobs, Jose Llana, and more!

All new photos and video footage have also been released from The Muny's production of West Side Story! The cast stars Christian Douglas, Kanisha Feliciano, Jerusha Cavazos, Yurel Echezarreta, Sean Harrison Jones, and Ken Page. Performances run through July 21, 2023. Get a first look below!

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Ephraim Sykes, who turns 38 today!

Ephraim Sykes is a native of St. Petersburg, Florida. He was seen in Kathryn Bigelow's new feature film Detroit, and as Seaweed J. Stubbs on NBC's Hairspray Live! Sykes graduated from the Alvin Ailey/Fordham University BFA program with departmental honors and toured with the Ailey II company for two years.

His TV/film credits include Marvin in HBO's Vinyl, Woody Allen's Crisis in Six Scenes, Marvel's Netflix series Luke Cage, Leave It on the Floor, Dance Flick, NBC's Smash, and 30 Rock. Sykes made his Broadway debut in The Little Mermaid and was in the original casts of Room, Ain't Too Proud, Hamilton: An American Musical, Memphis, Newsies, and Motown The Musical.

