Video: Watch Andre De Shields Sing 'Who'd Do the Dirty?' from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating's RHINEGOLD

Andre De Shields sings "Who'd Do the Dirty?" from Jim Steinman and Barry Keating’s RHINEGOLD in this footage from Backstage Pass with Lia Chang. The performance took place on July 14th at the Laurie Beechman Theatre.

Watch the performance below!

André De Shields, an actor, singer, dancer, director and choreographer, starred in Hadestown and Death of a Salesman, among other critically-acclaimed Broadway shows. He also appeared in The Full Monty and The Wiz. De Shields won a 2019 Tony Award for Best Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical, for his portrayal of Hermes in Hadestown.

BACKSTAGE PASS WITH Lia Chang, is an Arts and Entertainment and Lifestyle series that airs on Sundays at 6:30pm on FIOS 34, RCN 83, Spectrum 56/1996 and streams MNN2 Lia Chang, a Chinese-American actor, a multi-media content producer, award-winning filmmaker, and photo activist and documentarian, serves as Host and Executive Producer.