Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- How To Succeed In Spring Awakening with Robi Hager

Join Jayke Workman and Robi Hager for an all new episode of Oh My Pod U Guys.

By: Jul. 16, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 2 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Photo 3 Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS
West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway Photo 4 West End CABARET Revival Is Coming to Broadway

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- How To Succeed In Spring Awakening with Robi Hager

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week’s BroadwayWorld Recap is overflowing with the latest Bway news, including casting announcements and updates on the ongoing Hollywood strike. Then I am joined by Bway performer, teacher, and composer, Robi Hager! We chat about his incredible career on Broadway, having been in the original Bway company of Spring Awakening, as well as How To Succeed, Doctor Shivago, and Bye Bye Birdie.

Robi shares his experience as an openly gay Mexican-American in the world of Theatre, and how his upbringing shaped the performer and artist he is today. We talk about diving into new works together, and his experience switching from being a performer to being behind the table. U don’t wanna miss this episode!






RELATED STORIES

1
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Out of the Midwest and Into The Woods Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Out of the Midwest and Into The Woods

On this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, teacher, and playwright, Jason Forbach! Jason is currently on tour with the revival of Into The Woods after covering multiple roles in the show during its Broadway run. Jason has been in such iconic shows as The Phantom of the Opera and Les Miserables, both in the touring companies and on Broadway.

2
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ana Villafañe Is A Movie Star Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ana Villafañe Is A Movie Star

In this week's episode, Ana Villafañe talks about her experience as a proud Latina working in the arts, and how her friendship with Gloria Estefan informed her performance as Gloria for her incredible three-year Broadway run. She touches on growing from unsustainable habits surrounding being a performer, and how thrilled she is for everyone to see her new film! U don't wanna miss this episode.

3
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jessica Hendy Is Walking With Bubbles Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jessica Hendy Is Walking With Bubbles

On this week's episode, Jayke is joined by the incredible, Jessica Hendy, to talk about her fabulous new one-woman autobiographical show, Walking With Bubbles. Jessica's story is unlike any I've heard before, and she so generously speaks about it on the pod! We touch on her having the distinction of being the only person to have been in both the original Broadway production of CATS, as well as the Broadway revival.

4
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby Kindle Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby Kindle

In this episode Jayke is joined by performer Kolby Kindle to talk all about his run in the current Off-Broadway production of The Play That Goes Wrong. Kolby talks about his experience doing many national tours across the country, and the importance of Black representation in the theater. He touches on growing up singing in church and how his family's encouragement to follow his dreams helped lead him to New York City and a life of being an artist.

From This Author - Jayke Workman

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Out of the Midwest and Into The WoodsExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Out of the Midwest and Into The Woods
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ana Villafañe Is A Movie StarExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Ana Villafañe Is A Movie Star
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jessica Hendy Is Walking With BubblesExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Jessica Hendy Is Walking With Bubbles
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby KindleExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Come For The Shenannery with Kolby Kindle

Videos

Video: Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions Video Video: Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys Video
Lights, Camera, Anagrams! with Olivia Elease Hardy: KIMBERLY AKIMBO Wins Big at the Tonys
Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park Video
Watch Highlights of MOULIN ROUGE!, SIX & More At Broadway in Bryant Park
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP Video
Nick Lieberman Talks Directing Ben Platt & More in THEATER CAMP
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
MOULIN ROUGE!
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
NEW YORK, NEW YORK

Recommended For You