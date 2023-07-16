Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- How To Succeed In Spring Awakening with Robi Hager

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U Guys, this week’s BroadwayWorld Recap is overflowing with the latest Bway news, including casting announcements and updates on the ongoing Hollywood strike. Then I am joined by Bway performer, teacher, and composer, Robi Hager! We chat about his incredible career on Broadway, having been in the original Bway company of Spring Awakening, as well as How To Succeed, Doctor Shivago, and Bye Bye Birdie.

Robi shares his experience as an openly gay Mexican-American in the world of Theatre, and how his upbringing shaped the performer and artist he is today. We talk about diving into new works together, and his experience switching from being a performer to being behind the table. U don’t wanna miss this episode!



