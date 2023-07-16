Video: Gabrielle Mariella Breaks Down Her Broadway Impressions

Gabrielle Mariella is an actress, singer, creator, and filmmaker based in NYC who regularly posts vocal impressions to her TikTok account.

Ever wonder why your favorite Broadway stars' voices sound like they do?

Actress Gabrielle Mariella has posted a video breaking down her Broadway impressions of stars such as Idina Menzel, Kristin Chenoweth, Mandy Gonzalez, Carolee Carmello, and more!

Watch the video below!

Gabrielle Mariella is an actress, singer, creator, and filmmaker based in NYC. She is a graduate of NYU Tisch where she received her BFA in Drama from the New Studio on Broadway for Musical Theatre. She has performed regionally, as well as in NYC in pre-Broadway and Off-Broadway workshops, labs, & staged readings of new musical theatre. Gab has recently gained recognition for her vocal impressions online, with her viral videos garnering more than 7 Million views (@gabriellemariella). She is also a successful voice actor, lending her voice to various commercial projects (Walmart, TD Bank and more.) Behind the camera, Gab is a Sony Alpha Female+ Grant Winning Cinematographer, winning a grant from Sony in 2021 with which she filmed and directed ENOUGH, a documentary short film about female Broadway creatives. She has served as the Director of Photography on over ten new series on Broadstream, Prospect Theater's Company's Vision Series of New Musical Theatre on Film, brand films, music videos and many more. As an artist, Gab believes the stories we tell on stage and screen matter and have the power to create positive change. She is a second generation American and lives to make her ancestors proud. Gab is a member of SAG-AFTRA & AEA.




