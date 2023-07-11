Wake Up With BWW 7/11: MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Broadway Run, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

The first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along has extended its engagement by popular demand. The musical will run an additional 2 months.

The 25th annual BROADWAY BARKS, Broadway's dog and cat adoption event, took place in Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023. Hosted by Bernadette Peters, as per usual, the event brought in stars from many shows currently on Broadway. Check out photos below!

Original Broadway cast member Eva Noblezada will play her final performance as 'Eurydice' in Hadestown on Sunday, August 13. Noblezada has been with Hadestown since the beginning of its run.

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Extends Broadway Run By Two Months

by Stephi Wild

The first ever Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's Merrily We Roll Along has extended its engagement by popular demand. Find out how to get tickets to the new dates here!. (more...)

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

by Stephi Wild

The 25th annual BROADWAY BARKS, Broadway's dog and cat adoption event, took place in Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023, hosted by Bernadette Peters, satirist and animal lover Randy Rainbow, and featured a special appearance by Josh Groban. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Signature Reduces Programming As Hundreds of Non-Profit Theaters Scale Back or Worse

by Cara Joy David

Last month, Signature Theatre announced three pretty exciting offerings for its 2023-2024 season. What slipped a little under the radar was that it was a complete season announcement—the off-Broadway company will only be producing three shows this season. The constriction is another sign of a theater world in crisis.. (more...)

Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'

by Michael Major

A first look at Ryan Gosling singing and dancing during his Barbie musical number, 'Just Ken,' has been released. Gosling previously showed off his musical skills in the acclaimed movie musical La La Land. also stars Oscar-nominee Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and tick, tick...BOOM! star Alexandra Shipp. Watch the video clip now!. (more...)

Presale for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, to Begin This Month at The Shed

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Shed members will receive exclusive access to the member presale for Stephen Sondheim's Here We Are on Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19.. (more...)

Eva Noblezada to Play Final Performance in HADESTOWN in August

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Original Broadway cast member Eva Noblezada will play her final performance as ‘Eurydice’ in Hadestown on Sunday, August 13.. (more...)

Broadway Buying Guide: July 10, 2023

by Team BWW

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, July 10, 2023.. (more...)

Jordan E. Cooper, Michael R. Jackson, Christine Toy Johnson & More Named to 2023-2024 Tony Awards Nominating Committee

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has revealed the Nominating Committee for the 2023-2024 Broadway season.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Sydney Lucas, who turns 20 today!

Lucas made her Broadway debut in 2015 as Small Alison in Fun Home, a role that earned her a 2015 Tony nomination and a Theatre World Award. Off-Broadway: Fun Home (awards: Obie recipient, youngest in history; nominations: Lucille Lortel, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, Drama League). Opera: Verdi's Macbeth (Met Opera). Concerts: The Secret Garden. Workshops: Amelie, Iowa, Once Around the Moon, Table. Film: Dude, She's Funny That Way, Skeleton Twins, Girl Most Likely, Fool's Day. TV: "The Son"(AMC), "How & Why"(FX), "Law & Order: SVU," "Royal Pains," "SNL" and more.

