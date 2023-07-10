Video: Watch Ryan Gosling Sing His BARBIE Musical Number 'Just Ken'

The BARBIE movie will officially hit theaters on July 21.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Get ready to feel the "Ken-ergy!"

A first look at Ryan Gosling singing and dancing during his Barbie musical number, "Just Ken," has been released.

Watch the video clip below, which also features new footage from the highly-anticipated film. Barbie will officially hit theaters on July 21.

Gosling previously showed off his song and dance skills in the acclaimed movie musical La La Land.

"Just Ken" is featured on the star-studded Barbie soundtrack, which also includes Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Lizzo, Ava Max, Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice, and more. Pre-order and pre-save the soundtrack here.

"[Ryan Gosling is] a huge star of this movie and only has three hours on a Tuesday afternoon to cut the vocals," soundtrack producer Mark Ronson told Variety. "He just went in and as he started to get warmed up I was like, ‘This guy is going to murder this song!’ Of course he would."

Ronson shared that Gosling was "psyched and satisfied" by the end result of the song, which also features Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash on guitar.

From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig (“Little Women,” “Lady Bird”), Barbie also stars Oscar-nominee Margot Robbie (“Bombshell,” “I, Tonya”) and tick, tick...BOOM! star Alexandra Shipp.

Barbie also stars America Ferrera (“End of Watch,” the “How to Train Your Dragon” films), Kate McKinnon (“Bombshell,” “Yesterday”), Issa Rae (“The Photograph,” “Insecure”), Rhea Perlman (“I’ll See You in My Dreams,” “Matilda”), and Will Ferrell (the “Anchorman” films, “Talladega Nights”).

The film also stars Michael Cera (“Scott Pilgrim vs. the World,” “Juno”), Ariana Greenblatt (“Avengers: Infinity War,” “65”), Ana Cruz Kayne (“Little Women”), Emma Mackey (“Emily,” “Sex Education”), Hari Nef (“Assassination Nation,” “Transparent”), Kingsley Ben-Adir (“One Night in Miami,” “Peaky Blinders”), Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren (“The Queen”), and more.

Gerwig directed “Barbie” from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach (“Marriage Story,” “The Squid and the Whale”), based on Barbie by Mattel.

Watch the video clip here:






