Presale for Final Sondheim Musical, HERE WE ARE, to Begin This Month at The Shed

Performances begin September 2023.

By: Jul. 10, 2023

Here We Are

This fall, The Shed is presenting the world premiere of Here We Are, the new musical from Stephen Sondheim and David Ives. Two-time Tony Award winner Joe Mantello will direct. HERE WE ARE is the final musical by legendary composer Stephen Sondheim.

The musical is inspired by the two films The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and The Exterminating Angel by Luis Buñuel.

Performances begin September 2023. Shed members will receive exclusive access to the member presale on Tuesday, July 18 and Wednesday, July 19.

BIOS:

Stephen Sondheim (Composer & Lyricist) wrote music and lyrics for Saturday Night, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, Anyone Can Whistle, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, The Frogs, Pacific Overtures, Sweeney Todd, Sunday in the Park with George, Into the Woods, Assassins, Passion and Road Show and lyrics for West Side Story, Gypsy and Do I Hear a Waltz? His collected lyrics with attendant essays have been published in two volumes: Finishing the Hat and Look, I Made a Hat. A Broadway and a West End theater are named in his honor as a result of a career that garnered eight Tony Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Tony Award, an Academy Award, eight Grammy Awards, an Olivier Award, and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

David Ives (Book). Broadway: Venus In Fur (also the film by Roman Polanski), Irving Berlin's White Christmas, Is He Dead?, Wonderful Town (adapt., via Encores), The Apple Tree (adapt., via Encores), Dance Of The Vampires, David Copperfield's Dreams and Nightmares. Off-Broadway: All In The Timing, Mere Mortals, Lives Of The Saints, New Jerusalem: The Interrogation of Baruch de Spinoza, Ancient History, Polish Joke, Yasmina Reza's A Spanish Play (translator), The School for Lies (adapted from Molière), The Liar (after Corneille), The Metromaniacs (after Piron), The Heir Apparent (after Regnard), The Panties, The Partner and The Profit: Scenes From the Heroic Lives of the Middle Class (adapt. from Sternheim), A Flea In Her Ear (translator), Don Juan In Chicago, The Red Address. Radio plays (for Playing On Air): Second Sight, Dummy Dialogue, Locked and Loaded Can I Help you? YA Novels: Scrib, Voss, Monsieur Eek. Thirty-three adaptations for Encores. BA from Northwestern, MFA from Yale School of Drama. Helen Hayes Awards, Jeff Award, Guggenheim Fellow.

Joe Mantello (Director). Broadway directing credits include Grey House (Spring 2023), Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf, Hillary and Clinton, Three Tall Women, The Boys in the Band, Blackbird, The Humans, Airline Highway, The Last Ship, Casa Valentina, I'll Eat You Last, The Other Place, Other Desert Cities, Pal Joey, 9 to 5, Laugh Whore, November, The Ritz, Three Days of Rain, The Odd Couple, Glengarry Glen Ross, Wicked, Assassins (Tony Award), Take Me Out (Tony Award), Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, Love! Valour! Compassion! Off-Broadway he has directed Dogfight, The Pride, A Man of No Importance, The Vagina Monologues, bash, The Mineola Twins, Corpus Christi. As an actor he has appeared in "Hollywood" (Netflix), "The Watcher" (Netflix), "American Horror Story: NYC" (FX), and upcoming "FEUD Season 2: Capote and The Women" (FX). Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, The Normal Heart (Tony nom. and on HBO), Angels in America (Tony nom.) and The Baltimore Waltz. Recipient of Outer Critics Circle, Drama Desk, Lucille Lortel, Helen Hayes, Clarence Derwent, Obie and Joe A. Callaway awards.

ABOUT THE SHED

The Shed is a new cultural institution of and for the 21st century. We produce and welcome innovative arts and ideas, across all forms of creativity, to build a shared understanding of our rapidly changing world and a more equitable society. In our highly adaptable building on Manhattan's west side, The Shed brings together established and emerging artists to create new work in fields ranging from pop to classical music, painting to digital media, theater to literature, and sculpture to dance. We seek opportunities to collaborate with cultural peers and community organizations, work with like-minded partners, and provide unique spaces for private events. As an independent nonprofit that values invention, equity, and generosity, we are committed to advancing art forms, addressing the urgent issues of our time, and making our work impactful, sustainable, and relevant to the local community, the cultural sector, New York City, and beyond.



