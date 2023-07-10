Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

The event was on Saturday, July 8, 2023, hosted by Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow, with a special appearance by Josh Groban.
POPULAR
The 25th annual BROADWAY BARKS, Broadway's dog and cat adoption event, took place in Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023, hosted by Bernadette Peters, satirist and animal lover Randy Rainbow, and featured a special appearance by Josh Groban.
In addition, stars from Moulin Rouge!, Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Funny Girl, Sweeney Todd, Wicked, Shucked, and many more were in attendence.
Check out photos from the event below!
Over the past 24 years, more than 2,100 dogs and cats have grabbed Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.
Photo Credit: Michael Hull (1-21), Rick Edwards (22-51)
volunteers from Best Friends Animal Society of NYC
Gypsy cast reunion
Lilli Cooper and Alex Moffat of The Cottage
The Cast of Six
The Cast of Six
Laura Bell Bundy and Nehal Joshi of The Cottage
Eric McCormack and Jason Alexander
Dr. Robert Levine, Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow
SPCA of Westchester
Paulo Szot, Betsy Wolfe and Melanie La Barrie of & Juliet with an adoptable animal from Long Island Bulldog Rescue
Husky House
Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and Jelani Remi of Hadestown with adoptable animals from Animal Care Centers of NYC
Carol Kane and Marsha Mason with adoptables from Abandon Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue
Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow
Justin Guarini with an adoptable from SPCA of Westchester
Carol Kane and a rescue from Abdondon Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue
Cast of Six with adoptable animals from Bobbi and the Strays
Dana Steingold with an animal from 1Love4Animals
Nehal Joshi and Eric McCormack with an adoptable from 1Love4Animals
Will Swenson with an adoptable from Muddy Paws Rescue
Robyn Hurder with an adoptable from Muddy Paws Rescue
Victoria Clark with her own rescue, Ollie
Justin Cooley, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark and Ollie and Stephen Boyer of Kimberly Akimbo
McKenzie Kurtz, John Dossett and Michele Pawk of Wicked with an adoptable from Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue
Angie Schworer, J. Harrison Ghee, Mark Lotito of Some Like It Hot with adoptables from Hearts and Bones rescue
Ayana George, Joanna "Jojo" Levesque and Derek Klena
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque with an adoptable from Best Friends Animal Society NYC
Colton Ryan, Clyde Alves, Emily Skinner and Arielle Jacobs with animals from Bidawee
Clyde Alves with rescue from Bidawee
Colton Ryan with rescue from Bidawee
Cast of Sweeney Todd
Cast of Sweeney Todd
Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban
Tatiana Maslany Colby Kipnes, Alyssa Emily Marvin Laurie Metcalf of Grey House with animals from Adopt-a-Boxer rescue
Bridga Heelan with adoptable from SPCA of Westchester
Tess Soltau with adoptable from SPCA of Westchester
Brooke Dillman, Jennifer Simard, Briga Heelan, and Tess Soltau of Once Upon a One More Time with adoptables from the SPCA of Westchester
Jennifer Simard with an adoptable from SPCA of Westchester
Videos
TICKET CENTRAL
Recommended For You