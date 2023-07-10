Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

The event was on Saturday, July 8, 2023, hosted by Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow, with a special appearance by Josh Groban. 

By: Jul. 10, 2023

BROADWAY BARKS
Click Here for More on BROADWAY BARKS

The 25th annual BROADWAY BARKS, Broadway's dog and cat adoption event, took place in Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023, hosted by Bernadette Peters, satirist and animal lover Randy Rainbow, and featured a special appearance by Josh Groban

In addition, stars from Moulin Rouge!, Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Funny Girl, Sweeney Todd, Wicked, Shucked, and many more were in attendence. 

Check out photos from the event below!

Over the past 24 years, more than 2,100 dogs and cats have grabbed Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull (1-21), Rick Edwards (22-51)

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Bernadette Peters

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Bernadette Peters

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

volunteers from Best Friends Animal Society of NYC 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Tom Viola

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

Gypsy cast reunion

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Lilli Cooper and Alex Moffat of The Cottage

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
The Cast of Six

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
The Cast of Six

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Laura Bell Bundy and Nehal Joshi of The Cottage 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Eric McCormack and Jason Alexander

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Carol Kane

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

Dr. Robert Levine, Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event SPCA of Westchester 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Paulo Szot, Betsy Wolfe and Melanie La Barrie of & Juliet with an adoptable animal from Long Island Bulldog Rescue 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Husky House

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

Reeve Carney, Eva Noblezada and Jelani Remi of Hadestown with adoptable animals from Animal Care Centers of NYC 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Carol Kane and Marsha Mason with adoptables from Abandon Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Bernadette Peters and Randy Rainbow

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Justin Guarini with an adoptable from SPCA of Westchester 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Carol Kane and a rescue from Abdondon Angels Cocker Spaniel Rescue 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Cast of Six with adoptable animals from Bobbi and the Strays 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Dana Steingold with an animal from 1Love4Animals 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Nehal Joshi and Eric McCormack with an adoptable from 1Love4Animals 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Will Swenson with an adoptable from Muddy Paws Rescue

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Robyn Hurder with an adoptable from Muddy Paws Rescue

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Victoria Clark with her own rescue, Ollie

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Justin Cooley, Alli Mauzey, Bonnie Milligan, Victoria Clark and Ollie and Stephen Boyer of Kimberly Akimbo

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

McKenzie Kurtz, John Dossett and Michele Pawk of Wicked with an adoptable from Mid-Atlantic Great Dane Rescue 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Victoria Clark

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Angie Schworer, J. Harrison Ghee, Mark Lotito of Some Like It Hot with adoptables from Hearts and Bones rescue 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
J. Harrison Ghee

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Kevin Del Aguila

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Angie Schworer

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Ayana George, Joanna "Jojo" Levesque and Derek Klena

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Joanna "JoJo" Levesque with an adoptable from Best Friends Animal Society NYC 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Colton Ryan, Clyde Alves, Emily Skinner and Arielle Jacobs with animals from Bidawee

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Clyde Alves with rescue from Bidawee 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Colton Ryan with rescue from Bidawee 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Cast of Sweeney Todd

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Cast of Sweeney Todd

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Annaleigh Ashford and Josh Groban

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event Tatiana Maslany Colby Kipnes, Alyssa Emily Marvin Laurie Metcalf of Grey House with animals from Adopt-a-Boxer rescue 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Tatiana Maslany

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Timothy Hughes

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Michael Maliakel

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

Bridga Heelan with adoptable from SPCA of Westchester 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

Tess Soltau with adoptable from SPCA of Westchester 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event
Bebe Neuwirth

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

Brooke Dillman, Jennifer Simard, Briga Heelan, and Tess Soltau of Once Upon a One More Time with adoptables from the SPCA of Westchester 

Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

Jennifer Simard with an adoptable from SPCA of Westchester 



