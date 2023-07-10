Photos: Inside the 25th Annual BROADWAY BARKS Adoption Event

Click Here for More on BROADWAY BARKS

The 25th annual BROADWAY BARKS, Broadway's dog and cat adoption event, took place in Shubert Alley on Saturday, July 8, 2023, hosted by Bernadette Peters, satirist and animal lover Randy Rainbow, and featured a special appearance by Josh Groban.

In addition, stars from Moulin Rouge!, Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Funny Girl, Sweeney Todd, Wicked, Shucked, and many more were in attendence.

Check out photos from the event below!

Over the past 24 years, more than 2,100 dogs and cats have grabbed Broadway's spotlight and the hearts of all who come to the event. Approximately 85% of these furry friends have successfully found forever homes.

Photo Credit: Michael Hull (1-21), Rick Edwards (22-51)

Brooke Dillman, Jennifer Simard, Briga Heelan, and Tess Soltau of Once Upon a One More Time with adoptables from the SPCA of Westchester

Jennifer Simard with an adoptable from SPCA of Westchester