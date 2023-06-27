Wake Up With BWW 6/27: Casey Cott Joins MOULIN ROUGE!, Jimmy Awards Winners, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Casey Cott is Broadway's next Christian in Moulin Rouge! the Musical. Cott is best known for his role of Kevin Keller in the television series Riverdale. He will join the cast alongside the previously announced Courtney Reed as Satine on August 1, and will play a limited engagement through December 3.

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton has become the first Broadway cast recording to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. This achievement was officially announced yesterday by the RIAA. Congratulations to everyone involved!

Plus, last night, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. Find out who won big during the ceremony here!

RIVERDALE's Casey Cott Will Play Christian in MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Casey Cott, who is best known for his role of Kevin Keller in the television series Riverdale, will stage the stage in Moulin Rouge! on Broadway!. (more...)

Photos: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY; Now Extended Through August 6th

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has a first look at Chicago’s must-see summer musical The Who’s Tommy, reimagined for a new audience 30 years after the original production opened on Broadway, opens tonight and extends a second time—now running through August 6.. (more...)

HAMILTON Becomes First Original Broadway Cast Recording Certified Diamond By the RIAA

by Stephi Wild

The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton has become the first Broadway cast recording to be certified diamond by the Recording Industry Association of America. . (more...)

Brooklyn Academy of Music Lays Off 13 Percent of Its Staff & Reduces Programming

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Brooklyn Academy of Music has laid off 13 percent of its staff members and reduced its programming.. (more...)

Photos: THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA at New York City Center Encores! Takes Final Bows

by Bruce Glikas

New York City Center's Encores! season recently continued with The Light in the Piazza, led by Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles. The production ran for seven performances only, through June 25, at New York City Center. Check out photos of the cast taking their closing night bows here!. (more...)

Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards!

by A.A. Cristi

Last night, the most talented teenagers from across the country took the stage at the Minskoff Theatre for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards, hosted by Corbin Bleu. Check out who won!. (more...)

Lynn Nottage and John Legend Are Developing IMITATION OF LIFE Musical, Directed by Liesl Tommy

by Nicole Rosky

Universal Theatrical Group (UTG), Universal Pictures’ live theater division, today announced development of the musical IMITATION OF LIFE, based on the novel by Fannie Hurst and the Universal Pictures films, with book by Lynn Notage, music and lyrics by John Legend, and directed by Liesl Tommy.. (more...)

Video: First Look Inside Rehearsals for CHESS at The Muny Starring Jessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector & More

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Check out footage from the first rehearsal of Chess at The Muny starring Jessica Vosk, Jarrod Spector, John Riddle, Taylor Louderman and more!. (more...)

Matthew Serino, Founder of Broadway Advertising and Marketing Agency Serino Coyne, Passes Away

by Nicole Rosky

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Matthew Serino, founder of Broadway advertising and marketing agency Serino Coyne, passed away last week. . (more...)

Happy Birthday shout-out to Michael Ball, who turns 61 today!

Michael made his West End debut when Cameron Mackintosh cast him as Marius Pontmercy in the original London production of Les Misérables 35 years ago. Last year Ball led an all-star company for the special concert engagement of Les Mis, playing Javert, a role that he is thrilled to reprise this festive season, in response to the challenges of 2020 and the necessity to open theatres countrywide- The Show Must Go On!

In 2021, Michael led the new production of Hairspray at the London Coliseum, reprising his Olivier award winning performance as Edna Turnblad.

His previous theatre credits include Chess at the London Coliseum, Sondheim’s Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street at the Adelphi Theatre, Mack and Mabel at Chichester Festival Theatre and on tour, Passion at the Queen’s Theatre, Hairspray at the Shaftesbury Theatre and on tour, The Woman in White at the Palace Theatre and then on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera at Her Majesty’s Theatre, Aspects of Love at the Prince of Wales Theatre and on Broadway, Patience at New York City Opera, Kismet at the London Coliseum (with Alfie Boe), Alone Together at the Donmar and Theatre Royal, Haymarket and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang at the London Palladium, where he played Carrie Hope Fletcher’s stage father, Caractacus Potts.

Alongside his musical theatre career, for which he has received two Olivier Awards and an OBE, Ball is a platinum-selling recording/concert artist, and was the first musical theatre star to have been given a solo concert at BBC Proms. In 2020 Michael topped the singles charts with Captain Tom Moore and the Voices of Care Choir with You’ll Never Walk Alone in aid of NHS Charities Together. He currently presents The Michael Ball Show on BBC Radio 2 and has also presented multiple television series.

Alongside his solo career, Michael has had a number of triumphs with Alfie Boe – number 1 albums in 2016 & 2017, followed by a third album release in 2019 which debuted at number 2. With combined sales of over 1.5 million, it led to them winning a pair of Classical Brit awards and being asked to front their own ITV specials, as well as touring international arenas. In 2019, Ball completed a 23 date tour of the UK to coincide with the release of his number 1 album, Coming Home To You.

