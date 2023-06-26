Brooklyn Academy of Music Lays Off 13 Percent of Its Staff & Reduces Programming

BAM moved last week to eliminate 26 positions.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

Brooklyn Academy of Music Lays Off 13 Percent of Its Staff & Reduces Programming

The New York Times has reported that Brooklyn Academy of Music has laid off 13 percent of its staff members and reduced its programming.

According to a letter sent to staff members by BAM president Gina Duncan, BAM moved last week to eliminate 26 positions. 

In the letter, Duncan stated that the changes were necessary to help BAM to “weather the downturn in charitable giving for the arts, and address an outdated business model that heavily relies on a shrinking donor base.”

In April 2019, BAM obtained a $2.8 million loan from Bank of America.

“We cannot spend our way out of a deficit, and we cannot present programming beyond what we can afford,” Duncan stated.

Brooklyn Academy of Music scaled down its Next Wave Festival scheduled for the fall, and programming for next season as a whole will be reduced according to Duncan. 

BAM's Artistic Director, David Binder will conclude his tenure in 2024 to pursue independent artistic projects on Broadway and elsewhere. Though he will end his role as artistic director on July 2, 2023, he will continue to work with BAM President Gina Duncan and the programming team to provide artistic continuity through January 2024.

Read the full story HERE



