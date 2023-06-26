Wake Up With BWW 6/26: Broadway's Upcoming Summer/Fall Shows, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

What's coming to Broadway this summer and fall? Now that the Tony Awards have come and gone, Broadway fans are shifting their focus to the new season, which is already underway! What shows do we have to look forward to for the remainder of 2023? Look no further than our story below!

Sara Bareilles is joining the efforts to save Rockwood Music Hall with a benefit concert! To aid in the fight, Bareilles will hold two benefit shows on June 30th at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2 at 7pm and 9:30pm. She will also host special Happy Hour, where fans can join her before the shows for cocktails and conversation.

Plus, we're rounding up some of our favorite theatre related books for your summer reading list! Hoping to squeeze in a few Broadway books this summer? Want to brush up on your theatre history, or find a new book that a child in your life will love? Check out our list!





What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023

by Team BWW

Now that the 2023 Tony Awards have come and gone, the attention of Broadway fans everywhere has shifted to the new season! While plenty of 2023/24 season announcement have yet to be made, many productions have already revealed full details of their upcoming engagements. Check out a full list of what's to come on Broadway in Summer and Fall 2023!. (more...)

27 Theater Books for Your Summer 2023 Reading List

by Nicole Rosky

From theatre biographies to theatre fiction; theatre books for kids to theatre history; check out our collection of 27 new Broadway books for every theatre lover's Summer reading list.. (more...)

Video: Watch Alex Lacamoire Break Down SWEENEY TODD Orchestrations During Sitzprobe

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch Sweeney Todd music supervisor Alex Lacamoire break down the 'Kiss Me' orchestrations! The video was posted by cast member Jonathan Christopher in honor of Lacamoire's final performance as the show's conductor.. (more...)

Video: The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG

by BroadwayWorld TV

In this episode of Kid Critics, Evangeline (10), Tess (9), and Lennon (9) head to the Ethel Barrymore Theatre to check out Peter Pan Goes Wrong. Curious about what they thought of the show? Find out in this video!. (more...)

Review: ROBIN HOOD: THE LEGEND. RE-WRITTEN, Regent's Park Open Air Theatre

by Debbie Gilpin

It’s the obvious legend to draw upon in our current age of police brutality, austerity, and the withdrawal of the right to protest - and when you have a stage surrounded by an almost-forest, it should be the perfect fit. This summer at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre, Carl Grose turns his attention to the retelling of Robin Hood, promising a hero unlike those you’ll have previously seen on the small and silver screen.. (more...)

Video: Watch Lea Salonga Perform 'Love Who You Love' at BROADWAY BACKWARDS

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch Lea Salonga perform 'Love Who You Love' at Broadway Backwards 2023!. (more...)

Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

by Blair Ingenthron

To aid in the fight, Bareilles will hold two benefit shows on June 30th at Rockwood Music Hall, Stage 2 at 7pm and 9:30pm, and will also host Happy Hour with Sara Bareilles, where fans can join her before the shows for cocktails and conversation.. (more...)

Review: ACCOMMODATION, a World Premiere Guest Production at the Odyssey Theatre Ensemble

by Shari Barrett

Certainly, those of us who have been (or currently are) school teachers, administrators, and counselors will recognize the clashes and motivations expressed in Burdick’s exploration of the challenges of pursuing a profession meant for those who deeply care about the welfare of students, even in the face of overwhelming odds. And caring parents and students will no doubt identify with trying to make the best out of what can only be described as a bad situation seemingly out of their control. In other words, this is a play everyone should see and thank your teachers in your hearts and minds afterwards.. (more...)

Video: Watch Jessica Vosk, Jay Armstrong Johnson, and More Perform at BROADWAY BARES: PLEASURE PARK

by Blair Ingenthron

Check out the opening number from Broadway Bares: Pleasure Park featuring Jessica Vosk, Jay Armstrong Johnson, Jonathan Burke, and more!. (more...)



- Alex Edelman: Just For Us opens on Broadway tonight! Meet the cast here!

- The Jimmy Awards will be held tonight. Learn more and get a sneak peek here!

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Sean Hayes, who turns 53 today!

Sean Hayes is currently starring in Good Night, Oscar on Broadway, for which he won a Tony Award.

Hayes made his Broadway debut in 2010 in the wildly successful "Promises, Promises," alongside Kristin Chenoweth. Based on Billy Wilder's Academy Award-winning film "The Apartment," starring Jack Lemmon and Shirley MacLaine, the play starred Hayes as Chuck Baxter, a young insurance employee who lends his apartment to his executives for their illicit affairs as a means for advancement within the company. In 2016, Hayes returned to Broadway as the title role in "An Act of God," for which he received glowing reviews. Previously, Hayes was seen on stage in the New York City Center production of "Damn Yankees," with Jane Krakowski and Cheyenne Jackson. In addition to receiving a Tony Award nomination for his role in "Promises, Promises," he also hosted the Tony's in 2011 to strong reviews. Hayes starred as Larry Fine in the movie "The Three Stooges," directed by Peter and Bobby Farrelly, and was a voice actor in the box-office hit "Monsters University."

