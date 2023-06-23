Video: Get A First Look At The 2023 Jimmy Awards Opening Number Featuring Tunes From KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SIX, SHUCKED And More!

The Jimmy Awards are back! On Monday, June 26, 2023, Corbin Bleu returns to host high school theatre's biggest night. BroadwayWorld is taking you inside rehearsal as talented teens from all over the country prepare a mega-mix opening number featuring songs from MJ the Musical, Chicago, Parade, SIX, A Beautiful Noise, Shucked, and more! See video from inside rehearsal below!

The 14th annual Jimmy Awards ceremony kicks off at 7:30pm ET at the Minskoff Theatre. Tune in right here on Monday night to watch the full ceremony LIVE!

The 14th annual Jimmy Awards welcomes seven coaches who will mentor the 96 high school students from across America who have come to New York City for a chance to win the Jimmy Award for Best Performance by an Actor and Actress. The coaches include: Jenni Barber, Max Chernin, MaryAnn Hu, Adam Kantor, Telly Leung, Howard McGillin, and Desi Oakley.

The panel of judges for the 2023 Jimmy Awards is comprised of notable theatre professionals including Tony Award®-winning producers, award-winning casting experts, and industry leaders. Winners, finalists, and semifinalists will be selected by Khady Kamara, Joe Machota, Alecia Parker, T. Oliver Reid, Tara Rubin, Nick Scandalios, Thomas Schumacher, Bernie Telsey, and Sergio Trujillo. Preliminary judges who evaluated and cast the nominees included Kristian Charbonier, Stephanie Klapper, Kevin Metzger-Timson, Dale Mott, and Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Throughout the evening, special guest presenters will introduce various awards, musical numbers, and tributes. Eva Noblezada (Hadestown) will present the Week-in-Review video highlighting the incredible moments the nominees experienced while in NYC. McKenzie Kurtz (Wicked) will introduce the Tribute to Touring number honoring our touring venues’ contributions to the Jimmy Awards and to Touring Broadway throughout the years.