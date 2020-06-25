Wake Up With BWW 6/25: First Look at 'Alexander Hamilton' From the Filmed HAMILTON, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action!

The original novel of The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the small screen in the form of a TV miniseries!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) VIDEO: Get A First Look At 'Alexander Hamilton' From The HAMILTON Film

BroadwayWorld has a first look at the opening song from the HAMILTON film. Check out the original Broadway cast in action below! The show was filmed live on stage with the original cast at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in 2016.. (more...)

2) THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a TV Miniseries

The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the small screen in the form of a TV miniseries!. (more...)

3) VIDEO: Darren Criss Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, June 24 (12pm ET), as he chats stage and screen favorite with Darren Criss!. (more...)

4) Sara Bareilles, Audra McDonald, Marlo Thomas and More to Appear on FREE TO BE...YOU AND ME Benefit Special

Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley announced today that they will host a very special 'Free To Be...You and Me' episode of 'Stars In The House' on Friday, June 26 at 8PM ET.. (more...)

5) BroadwayHD Announces July Lineup Including FUNNY GIRL, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, and More

BroadwayHD has announced its July lineup!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Massenet's Manon, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Carly Hughes hosts Broadway Song/Story Time for Broadway Babysitters. Check it out here!

- The Sound of Music Live! will stream beginning today at 2pm EST! Tune in on YouTube here!

- BroadwayHD hosts a free Falsettos Sing-A-Long today at 8pm - the first of its kind done for a Broadway stage musical, which will allow fans to belt out their favorite tunes along with the stars of the musical. Tune in here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

News: THE MUSIC MAN, with Hugh Jackman & Sutton Foster, Officially Pushed to Spring 2021; New Dates Announced

There's not quite 'trouble' in River City, but, it might take a bit longer than expected for the train to reach Iowa. BroadwayWorld has just learned that the start of preview performances and the opening night of the highly-anticipated revival of Meredith Willson's The Music Man have been rescheduled.

Starring two-time Tony Award®, Grammy Award®, and Emmy Award®-winning star Hugh Jackman as Professor Harold Hill, and also starring two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster as Marian Paroo, preview performances of The Music Man are now set to begin on Wednesday, April 7, 2021, with Opening Night scheduled for Thursday, May 20 at the Winter Garden Theatre (1634 Broadway). As a result of New York State's ban on large gatherings, rehearsals (which were to have begun June 29), will now commence on Monday, February 8.

What we're watching: Watch Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle Perform 'We Kiss In A Shadow' on R&H GOES LIVE!

Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle are the latest guests on R&H Goes Live!, performing "We Kiss In A Shadow" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE KING AND I.

Social Butterfly: CENTRAL PARK to Recast Kristen Bell Role 'Molly' With An Actor of Color

Responding to calls for racially accurate casting, Josh Gad, one of the creators of the new musical animated series, Central Park, has announced that the mixed race character 'Molly' will be recast.

Gad announced the show's intention to cast a 'black or mixed race actress' in the role to replace original star, Kristen Bell. According to the announcement Bell will stay with the show as a different character.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mary Beth Peil, who turns 80 today!

Mary Beth Peil most recently starred as Dowager Empress in Anastasia on Broadway. Her previous Broadway credits include: Les Liaisons Dangereuses; The Visit; Follies; Women on the Verge...; Sunday in the Park...; Nine; The King and I (Tony nomination). Off-Broadway: many productions with Atlantic Theater (ensemble member and Obie winner); Cheever Evening, Later Life (Playwrights Horizon); First Ladies Suite (Transport Group); Sylvia (MTC); Hedda Gabler (NYTW). Regional: Hartford Stage, La Jolla Playhouse, Arena Stage, About Face, Long Wharf, Yale Rep, Kennedy Center. TV: "The Good Wife" (Jackie); "Dawson's Creek" (Grams); "Law & Order: SVU"; "The Fringe." Film: The Contest, Mirrors, Plagues of Our Fathers, The Reagans, Stepford Wives II, Odd Couple II

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

