BroadwayHD Announces July Lineup Including FUNNY GIRL, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, and More

BroadwayHD has announced its July lineup!

Leading the new roster is the original Broadway cast recording of Stephen Sondheim's critically acclaimed hit Sunday in the Park with George, starring Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin. The classic, romantic movie musical Meet Me in St. Louis starring the incomparable Judy Garland also makes its way to the platform on July 1. Then, two spectacular versions of Sondheim's fairytale musical Into the Woods, including the original Broadway cast capture also starring Bernadette Peters, as well as the West End Revival from London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, will be released on July 9. Highlights also include the platform debuts of Tom Stoppard's award-winning play Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead starring Richard Dreyfuss, Tim Roth and Gary Oldman on July 16, London's West End production of Funny Girl starring Sheridan Smith on July 21, and feature-length documentary Leonard Soloway's Broadway on July 30.

BroadwayHD will also bring a "Christmas in July" celebration to its subscribers with a holiday themed playlist, featuring Goes Wrong Christmas Special, and other titles like Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, Nuncrackers, and The Royal Ballet's The Nutcracker.

Also, be sure to tune in to BroadwayHD on June 25 at 8pm EST for a special free sing-a-long watch party of Live From Lincoln Center's broadcast of Falsettos - a Lincoln Center Theater production - in association with Jordan Roth's Jujamcyn Theatre.

While the film is free for everyone to enjoy, viewers are encouraged to make a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS and its Emergency Grants for Pandemic Relief at https://broadwaycares.org/falsettos2020.

"This month, BroadwayHD will debut an impressive variety of Broadway favorites, from original cast captures of Sunday in the Park with George and Into the Woods, to movie musicals, documentaries and ballet performances." said BroadwayHD co-founders, award-winning producers and filmmakers Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. "We are so proud to continue bringing the best of live theater to audiences everywhere."

See below for a full line-up of what BroadwayHD subscribers can see starting this July:

Sunday in the Park with George (Original Broadway Cast) - June 26

Inspired by George Seurat's magnificent painting and starring Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters and Mandy Patinkin, A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte, Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's soaring musical is itself an artistic masterpiece. The musical begins with the story of George and his model and lover Dot. As George struggles to find his artistic voice, he becomes more and more distant from the one woman who truly sees him for who he really is. Through melodic and heartbreaking music, poetic lyrics, and quick, jaunty wit, Sunday in the Park with George reveals universal truths about the nature of art, love, and passion, with the breadth and depth of art's most enduring masterpieces.

Meet Me in St. Louis - July 1

Meet Me in St. Louis is the heartwarming tale of the emotional trauma the colorful members of a family face on the cusp of the 1904 St. Louis World's Fair when they learn their father has been transferred--and they will have to move to New York. Judy Garland sings "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "The Trolly Song."

The Girls in the Band - July 2

In the thirties and forties, hundreds of women musicians toured the country in glamorous All-Girl Bands, while others played side by side with their male counterparts. Yet by the mid-fifties female jazz musicians had literally disappeared from the workplace; their names, their contributions to music, completely forgotten. Exploring the poignant, untold stories of female jazz and big band instrumentalists and their fascinating, groundbreaking journeys from the late 30s to the present day.

Into the Woods (Original Broadway Cast) - July 9

A baker and his wife journey into the woods in search of a cow, a red cape, a pair of golden slippers and some magic beans to lift a curse that has kept them childless. Tony Award winners Bernadette Peters, Joanna Gleason and the rest of the original Broadway cast weave their magic spell over you in Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's masterpiece. A seamless fusion of fairy tale characters and what happens after "happily ever after with oft-recorded songs such as "Children Will Listen" and "No One is Alone," Into the Woods is a music lover's delight from start to finish--and will forever cement Stephen Sondheim's unparalleled position as the giant of the American musical theater.

Into the Woods (West End Revival)- July 9

The 2011 Olivier Award winning revival of Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Into the Woods weaves together many famous fairy tales in an allegorical story of family, love, growing up and the hazy areas between right and wrong. This critically acclaimed production was captured at London's Regent's Park Open Air Theatre and features Hannah Waddington as the Witch, Jenna Russell as The Baker's Wife and "Our Little World", a song that was added after the Original Broadway production.

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead - July 16

Based on Tom Stoppard's award-winning play, Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead is the inventive tale of Hamlet as told from the viewpoint of two of the work's supporting, but certainly more outrageous, characters. In this cleverly inspired version, however, the Shakespearean equivalents of Laurel and Hardy get a chance to take the lead roles in a dazzling setting where illusion and reality overlap! Critically acclaimed and featuring witty performances by Richard Dreyfuss, Tim Roth and Gary Oldman, this brilliant motion picture delivers exceptional one-of-a-kind entertainment!

Funny Girl - July 21

Funny Girl is based on the life of Broadway star, film actress and comedienne Fanny Brice (a role made famous by Barbra Streisand) and her tempestuous relationship with entrepreneur and gambler Nick Arnstein. This classic musical and critically acclaimed production features Sheridan Smith in "an unforgettable star turn" (The Times) and a host of iconic musical numbers including 'People', 'I'm the Greatest Star' and 'Don't Rain On My Parade'. Following its record-breaking, sell-out run at Menier Chocolate Factory and in London's West End, Funny Girl was captured at Manchester's Palace Theatre.

Giselle Ballet - July 23

Giselle is the classic ballet of the Romantic era. It transformed the dance world when it was first performed in Paris in 1841 and remains at the centre of the classical repertory. Giselle's essence has remained the same through many different productions in well over a century of continuous performance. Peter Wright's production for The Royal Ballet is based on Marius Petipa's classic version (after the original 1841 choreography by Jules Perrot and Jean Coralli), which was first staged in St Petersburg in 1884.

Leonard Soloway's Broadway - July 30

Leonard Soloway is an American original and a Broadway legend. In a career that has spanned more than 70 years, Soloway has helped bring to the stage nearly 150 productions that have collected more than 40 Tony Awards, 21 Drama Desk Awards and two Pulitzer Prizes. And at age 90, Leonard is not done, still working to put together yet another show. Now this extraordinary story is told in Leonard Soloway's Broadway, a feature-length documentary that goes behind the scenes to show how a master producer brings shows to life, coaxing creativity out of chaos.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You