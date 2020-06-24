Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Watch Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle Perform 'We Kiss In A Shadow' on R&H GOES LIVE!
Jelani Alladin and Matt Doyle are the latest guests on R&H Goes Live! The duo will perform "We Kiss In A Shadow" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's THE KING AND I today, June 24, at 1pm EST. Be sure to tune in below!
R&H Goes Live! is an ongoing series that features some of Broadway's best performing stripped-down, contemporary versions of iconic Rodgers & Hammerstein tunes. The series launched on March 25 with Jeremy Jordan singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! Past performers include Kelli Barrett, Jarrod Spector, Laura Osnes, Ryan McCartan, Kyle Selig, Matt Doyle, Derek Klena, Christy Altomare, Laura Michelle Kelly, and Natalie Weiss.
