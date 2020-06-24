Click Here for More Articles on THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Will Be Adapted Into a TV Miniseries
The Phantom of the Opera is coming to the small screen in the form of a TV miniseries!
Deadline reports that French production company Gaumont is in the early stages of adapting the original novel of The Phantom of the Opera, written by Gaston Leroux, into a six-part series.
Gaumont's UK unit is working with writer Anthony Horowitz on the series.
While the series will be based on the novel, rather than Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical adaptation, fans of the musical will be able to recognize their favorite characters in the series.
No further details have been announced on casting, or when the series will air.
Read more on Deadline.
