Wake Up With BWW 6/14: Sara Bareilles is Working on a New Musical, THE WIZ Casting, and More!

Sara Bareilles has another Broadway musical in the works! At the Tribeca Film Festival, Bareilles revealed that she is in the process of writing another musical. Learn more below!

Plus, additional casting has been announced for The Wiz, coming to Broadway next year following a national tour. Deborah Cox will take on the role of Glinda with Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Broadway Grosses

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 6/11/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 6/11/2023.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Sara Bareilles Is Working on a New Musical

by Michael Major

Sara Bareilles has another Broadway musical in the works! After a whirlwind 48 hours attending the Tony Awards as a nominee for Into the Woods and the world premiere of Waitress, the Musical - Live on Broadway! at the Tribeca Film Festival, Bareilles revealed that she is in the process of writing another musical.. (more...)

Deborah Cox and Melody A. Betts Join THE WIZ on Broadway and Tour

by Stephi Wild

Additional casting has been announced for The Wiz, coming to Broadway next year following a national tour. Award-winning recording artist Deborah Cox will take on the role of Glinda with Melody A. Betts as Aunt Em and Evillene.. (more...)

Kieran Culkin's Dream Role Is Mrs. Lovett in SWEENEY TODD

by Michael Major

Kieran Culkin has revealed that his dream acting role is to star in Sweeney Todd, but not in the role you might think! The Succession star recently revealed that he would love to play Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd.. (more...)

Desi Oakley and Joseph Spieldenner to Lead THE SOUND OF MUSIC at North Shore Music Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

North Shore Music Theatre will be alive with THE SOUND OF MUSIC once more as the treasured musical, featuring a timeless score by Rodgers & Hammerstein, takes the stage. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Work by Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl & Dave Malloy Set for Signature Theatre Winter/Spring 2024 Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Signature Theatre has revealed its Winter/Spring 2024 season, with work from resident playwrights Dominique Morisseau, Sarah Ruhl, and Dave Malloy. . (more...)

Photos: Darren Criss & Julianne Hough Host The Second Annual Tony Awards After, After Party

by Bruce Glikas

See photos of the second annual Tony Awards After, After Party hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough! . (more...)

Photos: Original HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Cast Reunites For Season Four of Disney+ Series

by Michael Major

Disney+ has released first look photos from the new season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series, which will feature members of the original cast of the hit film reuniting. Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will join Julia Lester, Kate Reinders, Joshua Basset, and more for the season.. (more...)

