Photos: Darren Criss & Julianne Hough Host The Second Annual Tony Awards After, After Party

Attendees included Ashley Loren, Adrienne Warren, Alicia Silverstone, Billy Eichner and many more.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

The 2023 Tony Awards took place this past Sunday, with winners including Kimberly Akimbo, Some Like It Hot, Leopoldstadt, Sean Hayes, Alex Newell, Bonnie Milligan, and more. 

See photos of the second annual Tony Awards After, After Party hosted by Darren Criss and Julianne Hough below!

Emmy Award winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough served as co-hosts of "The Tony Awards: Act One," prior to the live broadcast of the Tony Awards on CBS. 

The Tony Awards ceremony featured performances from the casts of “Camelot”; “Into the Woods”; “& Juliet”; “Kimberly Akimbo”; “New York, New York”; “Parade”; “Shucked”; “Some Like It Hot”; and “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street.

Presenters during the Ariana DeBose-hosted broadcast included Barry Manilow, Colman Domingo, Common, David Henry Hwang, Dominique Fishback, Joaquina Kalukango, Julianne Hough, Kelli O’Hara, Kenny Leon, LaTanya Richardson, Lea Michele, Lily Rabe, Lupita Nyong’o, Luke Evans, Marcel Spears, Marcia Gay Harden, Matthew Broderick, Melissa Etheridge, Nathan Lane, Samuel L. Jackson, Skylar Astin, Stephanie Hsu, Tatiana Maslany, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Uzo Aduba, Wayne Brady, and Wilson Cruz.  



