Kieran Culkin's Dream Role Is Mrs. Lovett in SWEENEY TODD

Kieran Culkin has revealed that his dream acting role is to star in Sweeney Todd, but not in the role you might think!

The Succession star recently told The Guardian that he would love to play Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd.

"I’ll never get to play it but ... Mrs Lovett in Sweeney Todd. We sing those songs all the time and for whatever reason, I always sing Mrs Lovett’s parts. I’d love to take a crack at being Angela Lansbury," Culkin revealed.

While Culkin has never appeared in a musical, he starred in the 2014 Broadway production of This Is Our Youth, alongside his Scott Pilgrim vs. the World co-star Michael Cera.

Culkin is also known for his roles in She's All That, Father of the Bride, Music of the Heart, Home Alone, Agent Elvis, and more.

Sweeney's pie-making accomplice is currently being played on Broadway by Annaleigh Ashford, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her performance in the role.

Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler's landmark musical Sweeney Todd tells the tale of a resourceful pie shop owner and a vengeful barber out for blood.

After he's sent away by a corrupt judge, Sweeney returns to London years later seeking his long-lost family, and forms an unlikely partnership with Mrs. Lovett, who serves up pies underneath his former shop. Together, they wreak havoc on Fleet Street and serve up the hottest - and most unsettling - pies in London.

The currently Broadway revival of the hit musical was directed by Thomas Kail and stars Josh Groban in the title role, joined by Ashford.