Wake Up With BWW 5/8: Lucille Lortel Award Winners, Plus a Message From Lin-Manuel Miranda!

Last night, the winners were announced for the Lucille Lortel Awards. Among the big winners were Titanique, Wolf Play, and more. Check out the full list below!

Watch the official music video for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles III and Queen Camila.

Plus, watch an exclusive video message from Lin-Manuel Miranda in honor of BroadwayWorld's 20th anniversary!

A Birthday Message From Lin-Manuel Miranda We'll be celebrating our 20th Anniversary in a plethora of ways that we'll soon be sharing, including a major design update and more. Also, we'd love you to join us on May 21, 2023 for our 20th Anniversary Celebration at Sony Hall, benefitting Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS and featuring some of our favorite performers. Learn more and get tickets here!

WOLF PLAY, TITANIQUE & More Win at the 2023 Lucille Lortel Awards

by Blair Ingenthron

The 38th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway were presented on, Sunday, May 7, 2023 at NYU Skirball beginning at 7:00pm EST. Check out the winners here!. (more...)

The Girls Upstairs: Stories of 1998's Ill-Fated FOLLIES

by AJ Hunsucker

What is it about juicy backstage drama that so intrigues audiences? For decades, people have flocked to films and plays portraying the exciting events that happen behind the curtain. Arguably, the most famous musical on this topic was written by the God of musical theatre: Stephen Sondheim. It's title: Follies.. (more...)

Everything We Know So Far About the 76th Annual Tony Awards

by Team BWW

Broadway's biggest night is back in 2023! The Tony Awards, Broadway's most beloved tradition, returns this June, honoring theater professionals for distinguished achievement in the 2023/2023 Broadway season. What can you expect this time around? We've got the scoop!. (more...)

Video: Watch the Music Video for Andrew Lloyd Webber's King Charles Coronation Anthem 'Make a Joyful Noise'

by Blair Ingenthron

Watch the official music video for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles III and Queen Camila, recorded at Abbey Road Studios with the Fanfare Trumpeters of the Royal Air Force, The Choir of Westminster Abbey, The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra and more.. (more...)

When Musicals Reference Musicals

by Jennifer Ashley Tepper

This month, the reader question was: I've heard Shucked parodies a lot of musical tropes w/ references to Oklahoma!, The Music Man, etc... We've seen that a lot on Broadway lately - Something Rotten, Mean Girls, Bad Cinderella, Be More Chill, etc... It seems to be becoming more and more popular - when did it start, why do audiences love it?. (more...)

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Hotcha, Whoopee, Corn! with Christine Cornish

by Jayke Workman

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Christine Cornish, to talk about being in the Broadway revivals of Chicago The Musical, Kiss Me Kate, My Fair Lady, and CATS. Christine shares her experience growing up in the dance community, and participating in the fancy choir at CCM. She also talks about her artistic process of creating a character, and what it's like to teach dance in New York City.. (more...)

Feature: EUROVISION 2023 - The ones to watch

by Emma Watkins

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest is taking place in Liverpool, UK on May 9, 11 and 13. We're here with some tips on songs to look out for during the live shows. Never fear, as with every Eurovision there really is something for everyone.... (more...)

Hudson Theatre to Present BECAUSE IT'S SUNNY IN L.A. in June

by Blair Ingenthron

The Hudson Theatre will present a world premiere musical BECAUSE IT'S SUNNY IN L.A. (Especially On Skid Row). Written and produced by Thaddeus Nagey, in the hope of creating awareness of the homeless population in Los Angeles.. (more...)

Photos: City Year Los Angeles Hosts 12TH ANNUAL SPRING BREAK: DESTINATION EDUCATION Event

by Blair Ingenthron

Last night, City Year Los Angeles hosted their 12th annual Spring Break: Destination Education Benefit which raised over $2.2 million to support thousands of students across L.A. thrive in school and in life. Check out photos here!. (more...)

