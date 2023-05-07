Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Hotcha, Whoopee, Corn! with Christine Cornish

Join Jayke Workman and Christine Cornish for an all new episode of Oh My Pod You Guys.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

MOST POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT, & JULIET, SHUCKED & More Lead The 2023 Tony Award Nominations
Video: Watch Phillipa Soo & the CAMELOT Cast Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on THE TODAY Photo 2 Video: Watch CAMELOT Perform 'The Lusty Month of May' on TODAY
Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards Photo 3 Julie Benko, Jodie Comer & More Will Receive 2023 Theatre World Awards
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month Photo 4 BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

Click Here for More on Oh My Pod U Guys
BOB FOSSE'S DANCIN' To Close On Broadway This Month

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U guys! This week Jayke is talking all things Tony Nominations in the segment, The BroadwayWorld Recap! Then Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Christine Cornish, to talk about being in the Broadway revivals of Chicago The Musical, Kiss Me Kate, My Fair Lady, and CATS. Christine shares her experience growing up in the dance community, and participating in the fancy choir at CCM. She also talks about her artistic process of creating a character, and what it's like to teach dance in New York City.

Christine is now starring in Chicago on Broadway. Her Other Broadway credits include Bambalurina in Cats (Chita Rivera Award nominee); Kiss Me, Kate; My Fair Lady. Concerts: Crazy for You (Lincoln Center); guest vocalist with Niagara Symphony Orchestra, Phoenix Symphony, Fort Wayne Philharmonic. TV: "Last Week Tonight" (HBO).






BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Concert

RELATED STORIES

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Finishing the Cat with Leslie Blake Walker Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Finishing the Cat with Leslie Blake Walker

Jayke is joined by Funny Girl Broadway's Leslie Blake Walker to talk all about taking part in this incredible revival. Leslie discusses her artistic process in creating choreography, her background as a dancer, and performing in countless regional shows, including a production of CATS at age 10. Leslie also shares her experience performing alongside incredible performers like Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo, and Lea Michele.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Good Night, Oscar, Good Morning, Alex Wyse Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Good Night, Oscar, Good Morning, Alex Wyse

Oh My Pod U Guys, this week Jayke is joined by Broadway actor, writer, and producer, Alex Wyse, to talk about playing opposite Sean Hayes in the new play, Good Night, Oscar, on Broadway! Alex chats about his experience directing his own films and shorts, Summoning Sylvia and Indoor Boys, and shares what it was like co-creating the off-broadway musical comedy, A Commercial Jingle for Regina Comet. He also touches on being openly queer, and how that has informed how he approaches creating and producing new works.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the Drink Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the Drink

In this episode, Jayke is joined by Broadway star, Lesli Margherita, to talk all things Matilda, tap dancing in a gold tuxedo on a Broadway stage, and performing on the West End. Lesli shares her experience of doing a one woman show off Broadway, and performing regionally all over the country. She even touches on working with legends like Randy Skinner.

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Thank Goodness! Its Carrie St. Louis Photo
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Thank Goodness! It's Carrie St. Louis

This week, Jayke is joined by Broadway's Carrie St. Louis to talk about her incredible theatrical career, including her time as Glinda in Wicked. Carrie shares her experience playing Sherrie in Rock of Ages, and how much she loved playing Lauren in Kinky Boots. We also talk about how much fun she is having starring as Rose in the off-broadway production of Titanique, currently running at the Daryl Roth Theater.


From This Author - Jayke Workman

Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Finishing the Cat with Leslie Blake WalkerExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Finishing the Cat with Leslie Blake Walker
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Good Night, Oscar, Good Morning, Alex WyseExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Good Night, Oscar, Good Morning, Alex Wyse
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the DrinkExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Lesli Margherita: Like the Pizza, Not the Drink
Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Thank Goodness! It's Carrie St. LouisExclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Thank Goodness! It's Carrie St. Louis

Videos

Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem Video Video: Watch the Official Music Video for Webber's Coronation Anthem
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles Video
Watch Andrew Lloyd Webber's Coronation Anthem for King Charles
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album Video
Photos/SHUCKED Takes A Times Square Hayride To Celebrate Its Cast Album
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions Video
Cast of BAD CINDERELLA Makes Good at Broadway Sessions
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel
GREY HOUSE
& JULIET
PARADE

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU