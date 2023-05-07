Exclusive: Oh My Pod U Guys- Hotcha, Whoopee, Corn! with Christine Cornish

The latest episode of Oh My Pod U Guys (hosted by Jayke Workman) is here! Oh My Pod U Guys is a weekly musical theater and pop culture chat show, in which Jayke discusses current events in the world of theater and the arts, and interviews some of your favorite Broadway personalities and members of the LGBTQ+ community! Stay up to date on all the hottest Broadway news, and get the tea about all things Broadway from performers, designers, photographers, creators, and so many more.

U guys! This week Jayke is talking all things Tony Nominations in the segment, The BroadwayWorld Recap! Then Jayke is joined by Broadway performer, Christine Cornish, to talk about being in the Broadway revivals of Chicago The Musical, Kiss Me Kate, My Fair Lady, and CATS. Christine shares her experience growing up in the dance community, and participating in the fancy choir at CCM. She also talks about her artistic process of creating a character, and what it's like to teach dance in New York City.

Christine is now starring in Chicago on Broadway. Her Other Broadway credits include Bambalurina in Cats (Chita Rivera Award nominee); Kiss Me, Kate; My Fair Lady. Concerts: Crazy for You (Lincoln Center); guest vocalist with Niagara Symphony Orchestra, Phoenix Symphony, Fort Wayne Philharmonic. TV: "Last Week Tonight" (HBO).



