Wake Up With BWW 5/6: De Blasio Hopes to Return to Normalcy in NYC in September, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio is hoping to return to normalcy in September. 'I believe right now we are on a good track for the thing I am focused on the most, which is getting us up and running and as much normal as we can be by the beginning of September when school begins,' he said.

Amanda Kloots has provided a positive update on Nick Cordero's health: 'He is in recovery today and things are going well. Numbers on the machines are coming down, which is great,' she says. 'His eyes are opening up, unfortunately they are not connected to anything... but small little steps!'

Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone' to tribute the frontline workers of the health crisis!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Releases New Music Video For 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Honor of the Frontline Workers

Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!. (more...)

2) QUIZ: Which Broadway Mom Are You?

by BWW Quizzes

Mother's Day is coming up! Take our quiz to find out which Broadway mom you're most like!. (more...)

3) NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Looks to September for City to Become 'As Normal As We Can Be'

While non-essential events in New York City have already been canceled through June, NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio is looking towards the future. When might thing get back to normal? 'I believe right now we are on a good track for the thing I am focused on the most, which is getting us up and running and as much normal as we can be by the beginning of September when school begins,' he said in today's press conference. 'I want to see school come back strong. I want to see us do the work over the next few months to get to that point.'. (more...)

4) Daniel Radcliffe Reads First Chapter of HARRY POTTER AND THE PHILOSOPHER'S STONE

Daniel Radcliffe has read the first chapter of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone as part of Harry Potter At Home! J.K Rowling recently launched an online Harry Potter hub for kids, families and fans during the coronavirus lockdown. On Wizardingworld.com, exciting contributors will read through the first Harry Potter book.. (more...)

5) UPDATE: Amanda Kloots on Nick Cordero's Recovery Progress: 'His Eyes Are Opening Up'

'He is in recovery today and things are going well. Numbers on the machines are coming down, which is great,' she says. 'His eyes are opening up, unfortunately they are not connected to anything... but small little steps!'. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Alyson Cambridge

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Check back later today for our next Living Room Concerts video, featuring one of our favorite Broadway stars performing from their home!

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Saariaho's L'Amour de Loin, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

- Feinstein's/54 Below's #54BelowAtHome series continues tonight at 6:30, with THE MUSIC & LYRICS OF DREW GASPARINI: "IT'S KIND OF A FUNNY STORY"! Tune in right on BroadwayWorld here!

- Caitlin Kinnunen hosts Broadway Song/Story Time, and Vasthy Mompoint hosts Broadway Dance Party, for Broadway Babysitters. Learn more here!

BWW Exclusive: Which Musical Will Spencer Glass Uncover on IT'S THE DAY OF THE SHOW Y'ALL?

Every episode of "It's The Day of the Show Y'all" is an ode to musical underdogs that deserve air-time, beginning with a description of the show's plotline and detailing cast-spotlights, fun facts, and awards received. Concluding with a featured song from the musical performed by the host, Spencer Glass, this digital series is a must-watch for the little theatre nerd within all of us, or even for those new to the show biz scene!

What we're geeking out over: Sarah Brightman Concert at Royal Albert Hall Will Stream This Weekend

On Saturday May 9th, the historical Sarah Brightman: In Concert at the Royal Albert Hall, full performance will be streamed via YouTube for all to enjoy during this unprecedented time. The critically acclaimed performance features Andrea Bocelli and Andrew Lloyd Webber and will be streamed to raise funds for COVID-19 relief charities.

What we're watching: Watch Adam Kantor & More Sing Tri-Lingual Version of 'Hallelujah' as Part of SAVING LIVES SUNDAY Fundraiser

"Saving Lives Sunday," a Virtual Benefit to support emergency first response organization United Hatzalah of Israel in its fight against COVID-19, has released a stunning version of Leonard Cohen's iconic song "Hallelujah." The song, which debuted during the Sunday, May 3rd event, is performed in English, Hebrew and Arabic in a poignant symbol of unity.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Adrienne Warren, who turns 33 today!

Adrienne Warren made her West End debut in the World Premiere of Tina - The Tina Turner Musical in the title role of Tina Turne, before going on to play the role on Broadway. She was last seen on Broadway in Shuffle Along as Gertrude Saunders / Florence Mills, for which she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical. She originated the role of Danielle in the Tony-nominated Bring It On: The Musical on Broadway. She was also seen at the Apollo Theater as Lorrell in Dreamgirls, followed by the national tour. Other New York theatre credits include:The Wiz at Encores City Center. Adrienne has had the honor of performing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the 2018 Royal Variety Show in London. She has toured and recorded with the multi-platinum selling Trans-Siberian Orchestra and is currently working on her solo debut album. Adrienne has headlined with The Virginia Symphony Orchestra and made her Carnegie Hall debut with the New York Pops. She is also a voice over artists, in which she is currently the voice of Maybelline New York. TV credits include: CBS pilot "Perfect Citizen", the Amazon pilot "Point of Honor", "Orange is the New Black", "Blue Bloods", "Royal Pains", "People in New Jersey", "The Tap", "Quantico", "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", "Irreversible", and "Black Box".

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





Related Articles