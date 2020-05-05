NYC Mayor Bill De Blasio Looks to September for City to Become 'As Normal As We Can Be'

While non-essential events in New York City have already been canceled through June, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is looking towards the future. When might thing get back to normal? "I believe right now we are on a good track for the thing I am focused on the most, which is getting us up and running and as much normal as we can be by the beginning of September when school begins," he said in today's press conference. "I want to see school come back strong. I want to see us do the work over the next few months to get to that point."

Broadway remains closed through at least June 7.

Just last month, Broadway League President Charlotte St. Martin clarified the specifics of the evolving plan to re-open Broadway in an interview with Deadline. "Every couple of days our guesstimates go further out," she says. "As late as two weeks ago we were thinking that with any luck we might be up by July and that a worst case scenario might be September. Now, the best guesses are that unless there's serious testing and information that we don't have now, we're probably looking at September or later. It really depends on the elected officials, and we know very well that Governor Cuomo will be the one to tell us when we can come back."

While the lights of Broadway might be out longer than anticipated, we at BroadwayWorld look ahead to a theatre-filled future, and we'll be here in the meantime to provide you with the Broadway content you're missing!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You