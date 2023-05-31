Wake Up With BWW 5/31: First Look at GREY HOUSE, HERE LIES LOVE Responds to Use to Recorded Tracks, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The minds behind the upcoming musical Here Lies Love have responded to opposition over the use of pre-recorded music as part of its upcoming Broadway production. Read the statement from the production below, as well as opposition from Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians.

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for the stage adaptation of the classic MGM movie musical Singin’ in the Rain. The cast will include Max Clayton, Christian Probst, Kate Loprest, and more!

Plus, check out photos of the company of Grey House on Broadway, now running at the Lyceum Theatre!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Today's Top Stories

Max Clayton, Christian Probst, Kate Loprest and More Will Lead SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Ogunquit Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

Ogunquit Playhouse has announced casting for the stage adaptation of the classic MGM movie musical Singin’ in the Rain. Find out who is starring, and how to attend, here!. (more...)

Broadway Musicians Oppose HERE LIES LOVE's Use of Recorded Tracks

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Local 802 of the American Federation of Musicians is opposing Here Lies Love's plans to stage the Broadway production with recorded instrumental tracks instead of a live band.. (more...)

Video: Watch & JULIET Perform 'Since U Been Gone' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

Betsy Wolfe, Lorna Courtney, Melanie La Barrie, and the cast of & Juliet appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform 'Since U Been Gone.' Before the performance, Wolfe and Courtney spoke with Michael Strahan to discuss the hit musical. Watch the video of the performance now!. (more...)

HERE LIES LOVE On Broadway Responds To Opposition Over Use Of Pre-Recorded Music

by A.A. Cristi

The minds behind the upcoming musical Here Lies Love have responded to opposition over the use of pre-recorded music as part of its upcoming Broadway production.. (more...)

SIX to Host Its First-Ever Autism Friendly Performance, Presented by TDF

by Chloe Rabinowitz

TDF will host the first-ever autism-friendly performance of the Broadway smash musical hit, SIX on Sunday, June 11 at 1pm at the Lena Horne Theatre.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at GREY HOUSE on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

Check out photos of the company of Grey House on Broadway, now running at the Lyceum Theatre.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 5/28/23

by

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 5/28/2023.. (more...)

Interview: PRIMA FACIE Director Justin Martin on Finding a Stage Language With Jodie Comer

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Read BroadwayWorld's interview with Prima Facie director Justin Martin, as he discusses working with Jodie Comer, and more.. (more...)

What Will Happen at the Tonys on June 11? It's Unclear.

by Cara Joy David

The Tony Awards are less than two weeks away and there are still many unanswered questions. The most important is likely—who is going to win? That is of course always an unanswered question until the names are announced, but usually at least one of the major races has a clear-cut favorite.. (more...)

