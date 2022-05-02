Wake Up With BWW 5/2: Lucille Lortel Award Winners Announced, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella

Today's top stories include the Lucille Lortel Awards, which were held last night. Among the big winners were Kimberly Akimbo, Oratorio For Living Things, and more!

Plus, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella has set its closing date in the West End, and more.

Lucille Lortel Awards

KIMBERLY AKIMBO, ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS, and More Take Home 2022 Lucille Lortel Awards; Full List!

by Nicole Rosky

The 37th Annual Lucille Lortel Awards for Outstanding Achievement Off-Broadway will be presented tonight, Sunday, May 1, 2022 at NYU Skirball beginning at 7:00pm EST. Stick with BroadwayWorld tonight as we share LIVE updates of the winners.. (more...)

Today's Top Stories

Andrew Lloyd Webber's CINDERELLA Will Conclude West End Run

by Marissa Tomeo

Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella will close its West End run on June 12th. The show is currently playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre. The new musical began previews in June, 2021, and is now preparing for its transfer to Broadway in February, 2023. . (more...)

WHICH WAY TO THE STAGE, INTO THE WOODS & More Lead Top Off-Broadway Shows for May 2022

by Team BWW

Off-Broadway is back and better than ever, with countless new shows soon opening across Manhattan and beyond. BroadwayWorld is helping you pick what to see next by rounding up our top recommended theatre each month. Coming up this May is a Sondheim classic, a world premiere, and so much more!. (more...)

VIDEO: Gretchen & Jon Cryer Get Ready to Bring TRUE STORIES to NYC

by BroadwayWorld TV

For nearly a decade, Gretchen Cryer has imagined a group of solo performers coming together under one roof to tell their funny, sad, sexy, shocking, and most importantly True Stories. Her dream has come to fruition at the gorgeous, historic Cherry Lane Theatre - a treasure in Greenwich Village.. (more...)

BWW Interview: Go Inside the Renovation of Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's with Executive Director, Jennifer Pluff

by A.A. Cristi

Having weathered the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic, the venue has returned to full operation under the moniker Playhouse 46 at St. Luke's and sporting some exciting new renovations! During the shutdown, with the support of the parish community, the space has been overhauled and modernized to a 170-seat Off-Broadway theater-in-the-round.. (more...)

BWW Interview: Busy Phillips & Paula Pell on What to Expect From GIRLS5EVA Season Two

by Michael Major

BroadwayWorld caught up with Busy Phillips and Paula Pell to discuss how they approached the singing and musical aspects of the show as comedians. The pair also reveled what audiences can expect from the new season, who they're channeling through their characters, and more.. (more...)

SCHMALTZY & PRINCIE: DIARY OF A NOT-SO-GREAT DADDY'S GIRL to Premiere at Zephyr Theatre

by Marissa Tomeo

MaryLee has never been able to wholeheartedly commit to, or finish, well... anything. Even with her daddy's undying support. MaryLee's dad, 'Schmaltzy' has been her best friend her entire life, always there for her. Her mother, not so much. Now in her fifties, with a Sundance screenwriting competition deadline looming that could be a life-changer, she clings to Anaïs Nin's words, "And the day came when the risk to remain tight in a bud was more painful than the risk it took to blossom.". (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

The world premiere of Sanaz Toossi's Wish You Were Here opens tonight off-Broadway, learn more here!

