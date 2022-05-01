VIDEO: Gretchen & Jon Cryer Get Ready to Bring TRUE STORIES to NYC

For nearly a decade, Gretchen Cryer has imagined a group of solo performers coming together under one roof to tell their funny, sad, sexy, shocking, and most importantly True Stories. Her dream has come to fruition at the gorgeous, historic Cherry Lane Theatre - a treasure in Greenwich Village.

"The journey I've gone on with each of these artists has been full of surprising twists and turns. It's a very exciting process that requires great courage and a willingness to embrace the unexpected," she explained. "These wonderful plays are bursting at the seams and ready for an audience. It's been an incredible time developing this kind of theatre with these gifted artists. Needless to say, working with my son, Jon Cryer, as he makes his maiden voyage into this kind of theatre is another dream come true."

True Stories, featuring five performances in repertory, will run at Cherry Lane Theatre, May 3 through May 22, 2022. Click here for tickets and watch below as both Cryers check in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to explain more about the show(s)!