BWW Interview: Busy Phillips & Paula Pell on What to Expect From GIRLS5EVA Season Two

Girls5Eva are back with a brand-new season set to hit Peacock on May 5!

A one-hit-wonder girl group from the 90s that was churned through the pop music machine reunites to give their dreams another shot. This time they'll try again on their own terms.

BroadwayWorld caught up with Busy Phillips and Paula Pell to discuss what audiences can expect from the new season, who they're channeling through their characters, and more.

"I came from, on a very small scale, musical theatre, where you would be singing out a lot. I would always be the belt-y sort of songs. So I really learned with pop music ... you can go with a really quiet, great little tone, instead of blasting it," Pell discussed.

The pair also discussed how they approached the singing and musical aspects of the show as comedians.

"The learning curve for Paula and myself has been very steep in terms of like, in-studio vocal recording and all of this part of the show. I think that at the very end of this season, like I told you, I really thought I was a pop-star," Phillips shared.

The new season also features Sara Bareilles, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Grey Henson, Ashley Park, Erika Henningsen, Daniel Breaker, and more.

Watch the complete interview here: