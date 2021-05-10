Wake Up With BWW 5/10: COME FROM AWAY Cast Returns to Film the Show, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Christine Pedi's concert, as part of Seth Rudetsky's Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 3pm, and re-aired at 8pm. Watch her perform a Les Miserables medley in an exclusive clip!

Laura Benanti has released a new music video for the song 'Wives & Lovers' off her self-titled debut album.

Plus, the cast of Come From Away returned to the Schoenfeld Theatre this weekend to film the show. Watch as fans greet them as they enter!

1) ICYMI: Watch the Top 30 College Students Perform for Next on Stage: Season 3!

Who made it through to our college top 30? Watch to find out!. (more...)

3) BWW Review: SIGNATURE RECITAL: CHRISTINE GOERKE AND CRAIG TERRY at Home Computer Screens

by Maria Nockin

Christine Goerke and Craig Terry's Recital can be seen on the Los Angeles Opera website as part of the five-part Signature Recital Series offered for $45 per household. Performances will be streamed until July 1, 2021. Goerke and Terry opened with a wildly dramatic rendition of Handel's fire and brimstone"Furie Terribili," ("Dreadful Furies") from Rinaldo. Goerke then introduced a group of Italian songs in honor of her mother whose lineage is Sicilian and Neapolitan.. (more...)

- The Met's nightly opera streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Puccini's La Bohème Starring Teresa Stratas, Renata Scotto, José Carreras, Richard Stilwell, and James Morris, conducted by James Levine. Production by Franco Zeffirelli. From January 16, 1982.

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm. For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.

