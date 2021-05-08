VIDEO: Fans Greet the Cast of COME FROM AWAY As They Arrive to Film the Show

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The cast of Come From Away returned to the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre today for the first time since the start of the pandemic, and were greeted with a cheering audience.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Come From Away is being filmed for a release this September. Christopher Ashley, who received the Tony Award for his direction of the Broadway production, directs.

Watch the video of the cast's arrival below!

The original book, music and lyrics were written by Tony nominees and Olivier Award winners Irene Sankoff and David Hein who will also serve as Executive Producers alongside RadicalMedia's Jon Kamen, Dave Sirulnick and Meredith Bennett. Jennifer Todd and Bill Condon will produce alongside the original stage play producers, Junkyard Dog Productions, as well as Mark Gordon. Brittany Hapner will serve as a co-producer.

The film will feature musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

On September 11, 2001 the world stopped. On September 12, their stories moved us all.



COME FROM AWAY is the breathtaking musical that reminds you of what good the human spirit is capable of. Written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, and directed by Christopher Ashley, this musical shines a lot on the best of what we are capable in the absolute worst of times.



In a heartbeat, 38 planes with 6,579 passengers were stranded in a remote town in Newfoundland on a devastating day in September 2001. The locals in Gander opened their hearts and homes to thousands of stranded strangers, spurring unexpected camaraderie in extraordinary circumstances.

A "Best Musical" winner all across North America, the smash hit musical won the Tony Award for "Best Direction of a Musical" (Christopher Ashley), 4 Olivier Awards (London) including "Best New Musical," 5 Outer Critics Circle Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding New Broadway Musical" and 3 Drama Desk Awards (NYC) including "Outstanding Musical." Come From Away was nominated for 7 2017 Tony Awards including Best Musical, Best Original Score, Best Book of a Musical, Best Direction of a Musical and Best Featured Actress in a Musical for Jenn Colella.

Prior to the start of the pandemic, global productions of Come From Away included New York, Toronto, Melbourne, London and a North American Tour.

eOne first acquired film rights to the story in 2017; it was originally supposed to be recorded as a feature film, with Sankhoff and Hein penning the script.