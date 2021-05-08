VIDEO: Laura Benanti Releases Music Video For 'Wives & Lovers'

Laura Benanti has released a new music video for the song 'Wives & Lovers' from her recent self-titled album.

The video pays tribute to mothers, in honor of Mother's Day, and shows Benanti donning a vintage dress, as she sings about what makes a "perfect" mother.

Check out the music video below!

Laura Benanti's album can be purchased by visiting https://laurabenanti.lnk.to/album.

A Tony Award®-winning actress who began her Broadway career at the age of 18, Benanti has appeared in 11 Broadway shows (including The Sound of Music, Gypsy, Into the Woods, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Nine, She Loves Me and My Fair Lady) and has been nominated for 5 Tony Awards. Her flourishing television career includes roles on "Nashville," "Supergirl," "Nurse Jackie," "The Good Wife," and "Younger." She is starring opposite Michael Keaton, Amy Ryan, and Stanley Tucci in the film Worth, as well as opposite Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish in the film Here Today. Laura starred as Elsa Schraeder in the NBC production of "The Sound of Music Live!" and she has impersonated Melania Trump in several appearances on "The Late Show" with Stephen Colbert.