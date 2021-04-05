Wake Up With BWW 4/5: Inside the First Broadway Theatre Reopening, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

The first Broadway theatre reopened its doors yesterday for a special performance as part of NY PopsUp. The St. James Theater welcomed Nathan Lane and Savion Glover who performed for a group of staff members from The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Check out clips, photos, and more below!

Matt Doyle's concert as part of the Seth Concert Series premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired at 8pm. Check out a clip of him performing 'I Got Life' from Hair!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) 130 Musicals That You Can Stream Now!

by Sarah Jae Leiber

Looking for a way to pass the time while at home? BroadwayWorld has made a list of musicals and shows that you can watch from the comfort of your couch! Whether it's Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ or BroadwayHD, we have got you covered with all the must-watch titles! . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Matt Doyle Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

by Backstage With Richard Ridge

Watch as Richard chats with Matt Doyle, who recently joined Seth Rudetsky for two very special concerts on Sunday, April 3 (3pm and 8pm).. (more...)

3) Roundup: Inside the First Performance in a Broadway Theatre as Part of NY PopsUp - Photos, Clips and More!

by Stephi Wild

The first Broadway theatre reopened its doors yesterday for a special performance as part of NY PopsUp. The St. James Theater welcomed Nathan Lane and Savion Glover who performed for a group of staff members from The Actors Fund and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. . (more...)

4) Theater Stories: ROCK OF AGES, LOBBY HERO, WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME & More About The Hayes Theater

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today's Theater Stories features the Hayes Theater! Learn about Broadway's smallest theater, which has presented shows including Rock of Ages, Lobby Hero, What the Constitution Means to Me, Grand Horizons and many more!. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Tony Yazbeck

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Gounod's Faust.

Starring Marina Poplavskaya, Jonas Kaufmann, and René Pape, conducted by Yannick Nézet-Séguin. Production by Des McAnuff. From December 10, 2011. Tune in here!

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm. For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Matt Doyle and Seth Rudetsky Sing 'I Got Life' From HAIR

Matt Doyle's concert as part of the Seth Concert Series premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired at 8pm.

Social Butterfly: HAMILTON and Marvel TikTok Mashup Tells the Story of Tony Stark's Death Through His Daughter

One fan of both Hamilton and Marvel took to TikTok to create a mashup we're geeking out over!

TikTok user @laurenzazzles re-wrote Hamilton's final song 'Who Lives, Who Dies, Who Tells Your Story' to be about Tony Stark's daughter, Morgan.

In the song, Morgan Stark mourns the death of her father after the events of The Avengers: Endgame, and promises to carry on his legacy by "interview[ing] every Avenger who fought by [Ironman's] side" and trying to "make sense of [Tony's] thousands of pages of blueprints."

Hamilton x Marvel



Be prepared to FEEL THINGS ?



"Morgan Stark" pic.twitter.com/utWvgsri8h - Lauren ✨ Gallaway (@LaurenGallaway) April 2, 2021

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!