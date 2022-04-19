Wake Up With BWW 4/19: THE MINUTES Opening Night Photos and Video, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Katrina Lenk

Today's top stories include our coverage of The Minutes, which opened on Broadway on Sunday night! Check out photos and clips from the show below!

Plus, Katrina Lenk will perform from Company on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week, and more!

The Minutes Opening Night

Photos: On the Red Carpet for THE MINUTES Opening Night

by Bruce Glikas

Tracy Letts' The Minutes, the newest work from the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of August: Osage County, has officially opened on Broadway last night at Studio 54. BroadwayWorld was there for the special occasion and you can check out photos from the red carpet arrivals .. (more...)

Photos: A SCHITT'S CREEK Reunion at THE MINUTES Opening Night!

by Bruce Glikas

Dan Levy and Noah Reid, former co-stars of Schitt's Creek reunited last night at the opening of The Minutes on Broadway! . (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Scenes from THE MINUTES on Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

Tracy Letts' The Minutes, the newest work from the Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright of August: Osage County, has officially opened on Broadway! All new video has been released featuring clips from the show.. (more...)

More Top Stories

Central Bucks High School Students Speak Out About Cancelled Production of RENT

by Stephi Wild

Students in Central Bucks School District in Pennsylvania are speaking out after the district allegedly cancelled the high school's planned production of Rent.. (more...)

The Prince Fellowship 2022 Applications Now Open

by A.A. Cristi

The Prince Fellowship, in association with Columbia University School of the Arts, announces that applications are now open for the 2022 Fellowship program. . (more...)

Preston Truman Boyd, David Benoit & More Announced for World Premiere of BRUCE at Seattle Rep

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Seattle Rep today announced complete casting of its world-premiere production of Bruce, the new musical is based on Carl Gottlieb's The Jaws Log, a novel about the making of the iconic film. Bruce will perform on the Bagley Wright stage from May 27-June 26, 2022, and will celebrate its official opening night on June 8.. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Jason Danieley & More in the World Premiere of KNOXVILLE

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Asolo Repertory Theatre is presenting the world premiere of the new musical KNOXVILLE. The project reunites Frank Galati, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the Tony Award-winning creative team behind Broadway's Ragtime.. (more...)

Katrina Lenk to Perform 'Being Alive' From COMPANY on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS This Week

by Michael Major

Katrina Lenk is slated to perform 'Being Alive' from Company on Late Night with Seth Meyers this week. Lenk currently stars as Bobbie in the new gender-bent revival of Company, now playing at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Paradise Square resumes Broadway performances

How I Learned To Drive opens on Broadway

Bonnie and Clyde opens in the West End

Anthony Rapp's solo show Without You begins performances

Waitress begins engagement in Charlotte starring Stephanie Torns

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? begins performances at Geffen Playhouse, starring Zachary Quinto, Calista Flockhart, Graham Phillips, and Aimee Carrero

Bob Fosse's Dancin' begins performances at California's Old Globe Theatre

