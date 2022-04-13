Photos: Mary-Louise Parker, David Morse & More in HOW I LEARNED TO DRIVE

Previews are currently underway for Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of the long-awaited Pulitzer Prize-winning How I Learned to Drive opening, Tuesday, April 19, at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street). The show is produced with Daryl Roth and Cody Lassen in association with the Vineyard Theatre.

The thrilling Broadway premiere of Paula Vogel's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece How I Learned to Drive reunites the two original stars with their award-winning director for a new production. Tony Award® winner Mary-Louise Parker (Proof) and Tony nominee David Morse (The Iceman Cometh) head the cast of this remarkably timely and moving memory play about a woman coming to terms with a charismatic uncle who impacts her past, present and future life. Also returning is original cast member and Tony Award nominee Johanna Day, who is joined by Alyssa May Gold and Chris Myers. Directing is Mark Brokaw (Heisenberg).

The creative team for How I Learned to Drive includes Rachel Hauck (scenic design), Dede Ayite (costume design), Mark McCullough (lighting design), David Van Tieghem (original music & sound design), Lucy Mackinnon (video design), Stephen Oremus (music direction & vocal arrangements), Deborah Hecht (dialect coach), and James FitzSimmons (production stage manager).

Photo Credit: Jeremy Daniel