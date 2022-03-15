Zachary Quinto, Aimee Carrero, and More Will Lead WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Geffen Playhouse

Geffen Playhouse today announced the full cast for its production of Edward Albee's Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, directed by Gordon Greenberg (Guys and Dolls, Irving Berlin's Holiday).

The cast includes Aimee Carrero (The Portuguese Kid, What Rhymes with America) as Honey, Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal, Neil LaBute's bash) as Martha, Graham Phillips (13: The Musical, The Good Wife) as Nick and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek franchise, The Boys in the Band) as George.

Previews for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? begin Tuesday, April 19 in the Gil Cates Theater at Geffen Playhouse. Opening night is Thursday, April 28.

George and Martha, the American theater's most notoriously dysfunctional couple, have invited the young and naive Nick and Honey over for drinks. What begins as harmless patter escalates to outright marital warfare, with the provincial newcomers caught in the crossfire. We are thrilled to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the hilarious and harrowing Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, arguably Edward Albee's most famous and most vicious masterpiece.

PRODUCTION TEAM

Scenic Designer Wilson Chin

Costume Designer Alejo Vietti

Lighting Designer Elizabeth Harper

Original Music & Sound Design by Lindsay Jones

Fight Director Steve Rankin

Intimacy Director Mia Schachter

Dramaturg Sarah Rose Leonard

Production Stage Manager J. Jason Daunter

Assistant Stage Manager Kyrsten Goodrich

Casting Director Phyllis Schuringa, CSA

TICKET INFORMATION

Tickets currently priced at $30.00 - $149.00. Available by phone at 310.208.2028 or online at www.geffenplayhouse.org. Fees may apply.

Not recommended to those under the age of 14. Children under 6 years of age will not be admitted.

Proof of vaccination and masks are required - additional policy details can be found at https://www.geffenplayhouse.org/plan/reopening/.

Rush tickets for each day's performance are made available to the general public two hours before showtime at the box office. $35.00 General/$15.00 Student.