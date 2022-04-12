Wake Up With BWW 4/12: THE LITTLE PRINCE Reviews, De Shields Will Depart HADESTOWN, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The Little Prince

Today's top stories includes last night's opening of The Little Prince! Read all of the reviews below!

Plus, Andre De Shields is set to depart Hadestown, Skylar Astin joins Little Shop of Horrors, and more!

The Little Prince Opens

Review Roundup: THE LITTLE PRINCE Opens On Broadway!

by Review Roundups

The Little Prince, based on Antoine de Saint-Exupéry's timeless novella, opens tonight at the Broadway Theatre! Read the reviews!. (more...)

Casting News

André De Shields Announces HADESTOWN Departure Date

by Marissa Tomeo

Today, April 11th, Hadestown has released the news that André De Shields, Broadway's original Hermes, is set to depart from the award winning production on May 29th. His replacement has not yet been announced. De Shields has intermittently portrayed Hermes in Hadestown since 2012, including the recent critically acclaimed production at London's National Theatre. He continued with the musical on Broadway when it opened at the Walter Kerr Theatre on April 17th, 2019. He was awarded the 2019 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical. . (more...)

Skylar Astin to Take Over as Seymour in LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Award-winning film, television, and Broadway star Skylar Astin (Pitch Perfect, Spring Awakening, "Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist") will take on the lead role of Seymour in the three-time Best Musical Revival Award-winning production of LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS. . (more...)

More Top Stories

Photos: Joel Grey Celebrates 90th Birthday in Times Square

by Bruce Glikas

BroadwayWorld wishes a very happy birthday to Academy Award and Tony Award winning legend Joel Grey, who today celebrated his 90th birthday with Broadway friends in Times Square.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch New Trailer for Olivier Award-Winning CABARET

by Marissa Tomeo

CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB swept the boards at this year's Olivier Awards winning seven awards, equalling the amount previously won by the musicals Hamilton and Matilda the Musical. CABARET at the KIT KAT CLUB also becomes the most award-winning revival of a musical in Olivier history and the first ever musical or play to win in all four acting categories. . (more...)

VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Talks FUNNY GIRL on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

Beanie Feldstein sat down on Good Morning America this morning to discuss taking on the iconic role of Fanny Brice in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl. Feldstein reveals if she would want to know if Barbra Streisand is in the audience, how she makes the role her own, and more. Watch the new interview now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Jake Gyllenhaal Parodies WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

by Michael Major

In a 'Cut for Time' sketch from Saturday Night Live, host Jake Gyllenhaal parodied Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 'Dinner With the Dean.' The sketch features Chloe Fineman and Andrew Dismukes as a young couple who's dinner with the dean (Gyllenhaal) and his wife (Cecily Strong) takes an uncomfortable turn.. (more...)

Photos: BIRTHDAY CANDLES Opening Night Red Carpet

by Bruce Glikas

Just last night, Roundabout Theatre Company New York premiere of Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch, celebrated opening night at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street). This is a limited engagement through Sunday, May 29, 2022.. (more...)

Manhole Explosions Cause Panic at Opening Night of BIRTHDAY CANDLES

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Yesterday, Sunday, April 10, manhole cover explosions in Times Square caused panic among tourists and the exiting opening night audience of Broadway's Birthday Candles.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Macbeth resumes performances on Broadway

A Strange Loop begins performances on Broadway

Pamela Anderson joins the cast of Chicago

Katie Webber takes over the role of Rhonda in Tina - The Tina Turner Musical

To My Girls opens off-Broadway

SuperHero begins previews off-Broadway

A Case For the Existence of God begins off-Broadway

