Photos: Joel Grey Celebrates 90th Birthday in Times Square

BroadwayWorld wishes a very Happy Birthday to Academy Award and Tony Award winning legend Joel Grey, who today celebrated his 90th birthday with Broadway friends in Times Square. BroadwayWorld was on hand for the festivities!

"If you are a young person who dreams of being a part of Broadway, come to New York. We want your talent. If you're a fan, buy a ticket, see a show. We want your passion and your energy," said Grey. "Broadway is back and better than ever!"

Grey is one of only eight performers to have received the Tony and Academy Award for the same role - the iconic Emcee in Cabaret. In a career that was launched in the early 1950's, Mr. Grey has created indelible stage roles each decade since. He made his stage debut at age 9 and went on to star on Broadway in George M! (1968), Goodtime Charley (1975), The Grand Tour (1979), Chicago (1996), Wicked (2003), and Anything Goes (2011), amongst many more.

Mr. Grey most recently directed the acclaimed production of Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish which won the 2019 Drama Desk Award for Best Musical Revival, the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical Revival, and a 2019 New York Drama Critics' Circle Award Special Citation. With George C. Wolfe, he also co-directed the seminal revival of Larry Kramer's The Normal Heart, for which he was nominated for the Tony Award in 2011. He was inducted into the Theatre Hall of Fame, has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and as a renowned photographer, his work is in the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern art and The Whitney Museum.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas