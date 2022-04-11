Manhole Explosions Cause Panic at Opening Night of BIRTHDAY CANDLES

Click Here for More Articles on Birthday Candles

Yesterday, Sunday, April 10, manhole cover explosions in Times Square caused panic among tourists and the exiting opening night audience of Broadway's Birthday Candles, Deadline reported.

According to Con Edison, fires caused by cable failure prompted at least one manhole explosion, and a second manhole was smoking.

An eyewitness shared that there were no apparent injuries inside the theater.

Roundabout Theatre Company's New York premiere of Birthday Candles by Noah Haidle, starring Emmy Award winner Debra Messing, directed by Vivienne Benesch will run through Sunday, May 29, 2022 at the American Airlines Theatre on Broadway (227 West 42nd Street).

The cast stars Debra Messing as "Ernestine," Enrico Colantoni as "Kenneth," Tony Award nominee John Earl Jelks as "Matt/William" with Crystal Finn as "Joan/Alex/Beth," Susannah Flood as "Alice/Madeline/Ernie," and Christopher Livingston as "Billy/John."