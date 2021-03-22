Wake Up With BWW 3/22: Jackie Hoffman in Concert With Seth Rudetsky, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

On last night's episode of All Star Musicals, Carrie Hope Fletcher performed 'I Know I Have a Heart' From Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella. Watch the video below!

Jackie Hoffman's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired last night at 8pm. Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring Jackie singing "Get to the Point"!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

1) Theater Stories: BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL, MRS. DOUBTFIRE & More About the Stephen Sondheim Theatre!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Today's Theater Stories features the Stephen Sondheim Theatre! Learn about the theatre's longest-running show, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, the show currently inhabiting the theatre, Mrs. Doubtfire, and more!. (more...)

2) Everything We Know About THE LITTLE MERMAID Live Action Remake

by TV News Desk

There's no word yet on when we can expect to see "The Little Mermaid" remake live. The release was originally scheduled for 2020, but production delays due to COVID-19 have pushed back the premiere to unknown territory.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- The Met's nightly streams continue tonight at 7:30pm with Gluck's Orfeo ed Euridice. Starring Danielle de Niese, Heidi Grant Murphy, and Stephanie Blythe, conducted by James Levine. Production by Mark Morris. From January 24, 2009.Tune in here!

- Jim Caruso's Pajama Cast Party returns tonight at 8pm. For the past seventeen years, Jim Caruso's Cast Party has been inspiring superstars and up-and-comers to storm the Birdland stage with memorable impromptu performances. The "extreme open mic" takes place in New York City every single Monday, Broadway's "dark" night, making it the regular go-to place for show folk and the people who love them.

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Jackie Hoffman Sings 'Get to the Point' in Concert With Seth Rudetsky

Jackie Hoffman's concert, as part of the Seth Concert Series, premiered yesterday at 3pm and re-aired last night at 8pm. Check out a clip from the concert below, featuring Jackie singing "Get to the Point"!

What we're watching: FROZEN Parody Highlights the Excitement of Vaccination Day

The Holderness Family is back with another parody, which they have been making over the course of the pandemic to keep people smiling even in lockdown! This time, the family has created a parody of "For the First Time in Forever" from Frozen, all about finally getting vaccinated!

Social Butterfly: BE MORE CHILL Launches 'Chillin' in '21 With' Series on Instagram

Be More Chill has announced its "Chillin' in '21 With" series, which will highlight various cast members across the show's Broadway and London productions!

On the show's official Instagram page, fans can check out the Story Highlight to see what cast members have been up to.

From music to podcasts to family to hobbies, see what all your BMC faves are doing now on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/bemorechillmusical/.

And a very special Happy Birthday shoutout to Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber!

Today we celebrate two of musical theatre's most revered icons, Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber, who coincidentally share a birthday.

Without a doubt, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Stephen Sondheim have collectively created many of the most highly-awarded and most universally recognizable musicals of the 20th and 21st century, both firmly establishing themselves as perhaps the most major composers on Broadway and beyond.

"The Music Of The Night". "Send In The Clowns". "Memory". "Being Alive". "Jesus Christ Superstar". "No One Is Alone". "Don't Cry For Me Argentina". "Not While I'm Around". And, those are just their biggest hit songs!

To celebrate this masterful birthday twofer, here they are performing together in a rare, joint appearance to celebrate the birthday of another legend - Cameron Mackintosh. Enjoy and Happy Birthday!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!