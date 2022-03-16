Wake Up With BWW 3/16: WICKED Tour Casting, SIX Gets New Queens, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Keri René Fuller, Hana Stewart and Joy Woods join Six

Plus, casting has been announced for Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? at Geffen Playhouse, which will star Zachary Quinto, Aimee Carrero, Calista Flockhart, and Graham Phillips.

BroadwayWorld Names Nicole Rosky New Editor-in-Chief

by Team BWW

As Broadway and theatre across the globe continue their triumphant return to normalcy this Spring, BroadwayWorld is proud to announce that as part of its continuing expansion, longtime Senior Managing Editor, Nicole Rosky, has been elevated to the position of Editor-in-Chief.. (more...)

Lissa deGuzman, Jennafer Newberry, and More Join the National Tour of WICKED

by Stephi Wild

The Broadway sensation WICKED will welcome new cast members to the National Tour beginning performances Tuesday, March 22 at the First Interstate Center for the Arts in Spokane, WA.. (more...)

Broadway Singing Coach Barbara Maier Gustern Dies After Attack on Street

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Broadway singing coach Barbara Maier Gustern has passed away at age 87. Gustern was pushed to the ground last Thursday by a woman outside of her apartment building in Manhattan, and died this morning from a traumatic brain injury.. (more...)

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Cures the ENCANTO Earworms in Skit on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

by Stephi Wild

Are you one of millions of Americans who can't get enough of Encanto? Do you have an uncontrollable urge to sing and dance to its irresistibly catchy songs? Lin-Manuel Miranda offers hope! In a new skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Miranda advertises for 'Encantix', a pill that helps get those songs out of your head!. (more...)

Photos: SIX Welcomes New Queens Keri René Fuller, Hana Stewart and Joy Woods to Broadway

by Jennifer Broski

Beginning last night, March 14, the Broadway production of SIX welcomed Keri René Fuller in the role of Jane Seymour, Joy Woods as Catherine Parr, and alternate Hana Stewart to the cast. Fuller will remain in the cast while Abby Mueller takes a medical leave of absence. Stewart will serve as an alternate for the Broadway cast now through April 10.. (more...)

Williamstown Theatre Festival Announces 2022 Summer Season

by Stephi Wild

Today, Interim Artistic Director Jenny Gersten announced that the 2022 Williamstown Theatre Festival summer season, the Tony Award-winning theater company's 68th, will be a return to indoor performances featuring three productions: one production on the Main Stage and two productions on the Nikos Stage.. (more...)

Zachary Quinto, Aimee Carrero, and More Will Lead WHO'S AFRAID OF VIRGINIA WOOLF? at Geffen Playhouse

by Stephi Wild

The cast includes Aimee Carrero (The Portuguese Kid, What Rhymes with America) as Honey, Calista Flockhart (Ally McBeal, Neil LaBute's bash) as Martha, Graham Phillips (13: The Musical, The Good Wife) as Nick and Zachary Quinto (Star Trek franchise, The Boys in the Band) as George. . (more...)

VIDEO: Meet the Cast of THE MINUTES on Broadway

by BroadwayWorld TV

In just a few thousand minutes, The Minutes will finally arrive on Broadway, where it is set to begin previews on Broadway on Saturday, April 2, 2022, and open on Sunday, April 17, 2022 at Studio 54.. (more...)

Gene Weygandt Will Join Cast of COME FROM AWAY on Broadway

by Nicole Rosky

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away, which just celebrated its 5th year on Broadway, has just announced that original cast member Joel Hatch will depart the production on Sunday, March 20 and Gene Weygandt will begin performances as 'Claude & others' on Tuesday, March 22. Gene joins the company from the Australia cast of COME FROM AWAY.. (more...)

