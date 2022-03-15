BroadwayWorld Names Nicole Rosky New Editor-in-Chief

As Broadway and theatre across the globe continue their triumphant return to normalcy this Spring, BroadwayWorld is proud to announce that as part of its continuing expansion, longtime Senior Managing Editor, Nicole Rosky, has been elevated to the position of Editor-in-Chief.

"Defying the odds, we not only survived the pandemic, but were particularly proud that we maintained full staffing, launched new products and services, and prepared for the industry's return, thereby positioning us for substantial growth," said Robert Diamond, BroadwayWorld's Founder and CEO. "And much of that credit must be shared with Ms. Rosky for her unwavering day-to-day leadership."

Nicole has been a crucial component of BroadwayWorld for over 12 years, and has escalated quickly through the site's ranks while positively impacting editorial, features, news handling, and more. The announcement of this appointment will be followed by a number of internal promotions currently underway, setting the stage for upcoming hires in key areas to support the site's 2022 expansion plans.

"I couldn't be happier to be stepping into this role," said Nicole. "The last two years have afforded our team the time and opportunity to conceive, cultivate, and create some of our most innovative content and internal processes to date, all of which will help us grow the breadth and depth of our coverage for Broadway, London's West End, and the over 100 cities, and 40 countries that BroadwayWorld serves."

With other announcements, improvements and new product launches waiting in the wings, STAGE MAG - the best way to make a modern, fully interactive digital show program, recently passed it's 5000th edition, and the new BROADWAY WORD GAME has soared in popularity with thousands of daily players testing their knowledge of theatrical words, phrases and personalities.

Approaching its 20th anniversary in 2023, the site's new initiatives will include expanded coverage of off-Broadway and regional theatre to aid and support lesser known and smaller venues; the return of the BROADWAY LOCAL, a special interview series where stage stars share their favorite New York City haunts; a new, scripted comedy web series; and at the top of the list, major expansion of the site's already unparalleled arts education coverage and services that will further solidify BroadwayWorld as the leading resource for theatre news and information.

Go see a show, support your theaters, and we'll see you there!