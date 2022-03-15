VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Cures the ENCANTO Earworms in Skit on JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

Are you one of millions of Americans who can't get enough of Encanto? Do you have an uncontrollable urge to sing and dance to its irresistibly catchy songs? Lin-Manuel Miranda offers hope!

In a new skit on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Miranda advertises for "Encantix", a pill that helps get those songs out of your head!

Check out the skit below!

The 60th film by Walt Disney Animation Studios, Encanto, tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family's last hope.

The film premiered at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on November 3, 2021. Its soundtrack went viral and reached number one on the US Billboard 200 and UK Compilation Albums charts; "We Don't Talk About Bruno" and "Surface Pressure" were two of its most successful songs, with the former topping both the US Billboard Hot 100 and UK Singles Chart for multiple weeks.