Gene Weygandt Will Join Cast of COME FROM AWAY on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on COME FROM AWAY

The Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical Come From Away, which just celebrated its 5th year on Broadway, has just announced that original cast member Joel Hatch will depart the production on Sunday, March 20 and Gene Weygandt will begin performances as 'Claude & others' on Tuesday, March 22. Gene joins the company from the Australia cast of COME FROM AWAY.

His Broadway credits include: Big, the musical, Wicked. Regional: The Lifespan of a Fact, Old Jews Telling Jokes, Rock of Ages, 42nd Street, Something Rotten, Annie, The Wizard of Oz. Tours: Wicked I & II, A Christmas Story, Film: The Babe, The Birdcage TV: "Chicago Fire," "Empire," "Boss," "Home Improvement," "Murphy Brown," "Cybill," "USA High," "The Beast."

COME FROM AWAY also features Petrina Bromley, De'Lon Grant; Caesar Samayoa; James Seol; Q. Smith; Olivier Award nominee Rachel Tucker; Astrid Van Wieren; Emily Walton; Jim Walton; Sharon Wheatley; Paul Whitty; Josh Breckenridge; John Jellison; Tony LePage; Monette McKay; Happy McPartlin and Julie Reiber.

COME FROM AWAY began performances on February 18, 2017, and officially opened to critical acclaim on March 12, 2017, at Broadway's Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre (236 West 45th Street), where the show continued to play to standing room-only audiences until it was forced to shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic on March 12, 2020, the evening of its third anniversary on Broadway.

COME FROM AWAY features a book, music and lyrics by Olivier, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Award winners and Grammy and two-time Tony Award nominees Irene Sankoff & David Hein, direction by Tony Award winner and Outer Critics Circle Award winner Christopher Ashley, musical staging by Olivier Award winner and two-time Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and music supervision by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.

COME FROM AWAY features scenic design by Tony Award winner Beowulf Boritt, costume design by Tony Award nominee Toni-Leslie James, lighting design by two-time Tony Award winner Howell Binkley, sound design by Olivier & Outer Critics Circle Award winner and Tony Award nominee Gareth Owen, orchestrations by Olivier Award winner and Grammy & Tony Award nominee August Eriksmoen, and music arrangements by Olivier Award winner and Grammy Award nominee Ian Eisendrath.