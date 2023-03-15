Wake Up With BWW 3/15: GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR Casting, WICKED Movie Date Change, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Full casting was announced for Good Night, Oscar on Broadway as rehearsals are now underway. In addition to Sean Hayes, the cast includes Emily Bergl as June Levant; Marchánt Davis as Alvin Finney; Peter Grosz as Bob Sarnoff; Ben Rappaport as Jack Paar; Alex Wyse as Max Weinbaum; John Zdrojeski as George Gershwin; with previously announced understudies Sam Bell-Gurwitz; Postell Pringle; Max Roll; and Thomas Michael Hammond and Stephanie Janssen who have joined the company.

It was also announced that the first Wicked movie will be released earlier than expected! Part one of the film, which will be released in two parts, is now set to hit theaters around Thanksgiving 2024.

Plus, casting was announced for Barrington Stage Company's production of Cabaret. The season opener, running June 18-July 8, will star Krysta Rodriguez, Alysha Umphress, and Richard Kline.

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 3/12/23

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 3/12/2023.

Krysta Rodriguez, Alysha Umphress, and Richard Kline Will Star in CABARET at Barrington Stage

by Stephi Wild

Barrington Stage Company has announced that the 2023 season opener, Cabaret (June 18-July 8), will star Krysta Rodriguez, Alysha Umphress, and Richard Kline.

Full Cast Announced For GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR as Rehearsals Begin

by Stephi Wild

Broadway rehearsals began yesterday for the upcoming new Broadway play, Good Night, Oscar starring Sean Hayes. Full casting has also been revealed for the production.

WICKED: PART ONE Film Shifts Release Date to Thanksgiving 2024

by Michael Major

The first Wicked movie will be released earlier than expected! It stars Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Grammy Winner Ariana Grande as Glinda, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, alongside Ethan Slater as Boq, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum as Madame Morrible and the Wizard, respectively, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose. Plus, check out the films official logo!

Why Aren't There More Digital Captures of Broadway Shows?

by Bonnie Comley

The recent release of digital captures like Mr. Saturday Night on BroadwayHD, Hamilton on Disney+, Come From Away on Apple Tv+, etc., has many theater fans asking, "Why aren't there more digital offerings of Broadway shows like these?" As the founder of BroadwayHD, an on demand streaming service offering full length Broadway and Brodway-caliber shows since 2015, I have some insights.

Exclusive Photos: First Look at PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Get a first look at photos of Pacific Overtures at Signature Theatre!

Jenn Colella Will Lead Industry Reading of Chilina Kennedy and Eric Holmes' WITH(OUT) HER

by A.A. Cristi

On March 24, 2023, Eclipse Theatre Company will present an industry reading of With(out) Her, a new musical with music and lyrics by Chilina Kennedy and a book by Eric Holmes.

Photos: SUMMER, 1976's Laura Linney and Jessica Hecht Meet the Press

by Bruce Glikas

The cast and creative team of Summer, 1976 met the press yesterday ahead of its first preview set for next month! BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos here!

