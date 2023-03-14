Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Exclusive Photos: First Look at PACIFIC OVERTURES at Signature Theatre

Mar. 14, 2023  

Signature Theatre is presenting Pacific Overtures with music & lyrics by Stephen Sondheim and book by John Weidman.

Get a first look at photos below!

In 1853, after 200 years of stability, Japan faces an American expedition determined to open the "floating kingdom" to trade. The isolationist island's reckoning with the unwelcome western influence is brilliantly illuminated through a kaleidoscope of stories about sailors, samurai, "someone in a tree" and two friends who choose radically different paths. This innovative epic of East meets West is one of Sondheim's most ambitious and rarely produced musicals. Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard (Signature's Which Way to the Stage, Heartbeat Opera's Fidelio) directs, and Alexander Tom (Broadway's The Music Man, The Public's The Visitor) is the Music Director.

The cast for Pacific Overtures includes Eymard Meneses Cabling (Prospect Theater's Honor, The Kennedy Center's Me... Jane) as Lord Abe and others, Andrew Cristi (Broadway's A Christmas Story, The Public's Miss You Like Hell) as the Mother of Shogun and others, Albert Hsueh (Theatre Row's Anything Goes, TADA Theatre's Romance of the Western Chamber) as Boy and others, Jonny Lee Jr. (Utah Shakespeare Festival's Gold Mountain, Village Theatre's Eastbound) as Manjiro and others, Quynh-My Luu (Signature's Daphne's Dive, A Little Night Music) as Tamate and others, Jason Ma (Broadway's Sly Fox, The Public's Antony & Cleopatra) as Reciter and others, Daniel May (Broadway's Flower Drum Song, The Public's Soft Power) as Kayama and others, Christopher Mueller (Signature's She Loves Me, Assassins) as Warrior and others, Chani Wereley (Signature's Into the Woods, Olney Theatre Center's Hedwig and the Angry Inch) as Madam and others, and Nicholas Yenson (Signature's Miss Saigon, Shakespeare Theatre Company's Taming of the Shrew) as Perry and others. Alex Koichi Beard, Joey Ledonio, Ashley D. Nguyen and Ryan Sellers are swings.

The production features direction and musical staging by Signature Theatre Associate Artistic Director Ethan Heard (Signature's Which Way to the Stage) is the second of three Sondheim productions featured in Signature's 2022/23 season.

Photo credit: Daniel Rader & Shannon Finney

Daniel May

The cast

Jonny Lee Jr. and Daniel May

Nicholas Yenson

Chani Wereleyand Jason Ma with Quynh-My Luu, Albert Hsueh, Andrew Cristi, and Christopher Mueller

Jonny Lee Jr., Quynh-My Luu, and Daniel May

Eymard Meneses Cabling, with Christopher Mueller, Chani Wereley, Albert Hsueh, and Jason Ma

Eymard Meneses Cabling and the cast

Angie Benson

Daniel May

Jonny Lee Jr. and Daniel May

Quynh-My Luu

Chani Wereley

Jason Ma

Eymard Meneses

The cast



