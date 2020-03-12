Wake Up With BWW 3/12: SIX Opens, FLYING OVER SUNSET Begins Previews, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

We'd first like to wish a happy opening to Six, which officially opens on Broadway tonight!

We'd also like to wish a happy first preview to Flying Over Sunset, which begins Broadway performances tonight!

Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer will announce the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees on April 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The event will be streamed live via BroadwayWorld.com.

An usher at Broadway's Booth Theatre has tested positive for coronavirus. The usher has been quarantined, the theatre has been given a deep clean, and performances are set to go on as scheduled.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

by Alan Henry

BroadwayWorld has learned that an usher working at the Booth Theatre has tested positive for Coronavirus and has been quarantined.. (more...)

2) Photo Coverage: Sabrina Carpenter Takes Her First Bow as Cady in MEAN GIRLS

by Katherine Lee

Singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter is making her Broadway debut in the role of Cady Heron! She played her first performance yesterday, Tuesday, March 10th at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).. (more...)

3) Equity Releases Statement In Response to Limits on Public Gatherings, Says Assistance is Needed for Arts Workers

Kate Shindle, President of Actors' Equity Association, released the following statement in reaction to the District of Columbia, the Bay Area and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee limiting public gatherings:. (more...)

4) Broadway Shows Discourage Actors from Stage Door During Virus Outbreak

by Alan Henry

Last week the cast of Hadestown announced amid the coronavirus outbreak, they would no longer stage door following performances. Yesterday the cast of Beetlejuice made the same call.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Watch Highlights From THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN, Starring Beth Malone

by Stage Tube

Transport Group's The Unsinkable Molly Brown opened last month at Abrons Arts Center, starring Tony Award nominee Beth Malone (Fun Home) as Molly Brown!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

Six officially opens on Broadway tonight!

The cast, who created their roles in the North American premiere of SIX in Chicago, features Adrianna Hicks as Catherine of Aragon, Andrea Macasaet as Anne Boleyn, Abby Mueller as Jane Seymour, Brittney Mack as Anna of Cleves, Samantha Pauly as Katherine Howard, and Anna Uzele as Catherine Parr. The cast also includes Nicole Kyoung-Mi Lambert, Courtney Mack, and Mallory Maedke.

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, SIX the wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast is backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.

Flying Over Sunset officially begins previews on Broadway tonight!

FLYING OVER SUNSET stars Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, Atticus Ware, and Tony Yazbeck. Aria Braswell, William Colin, Danny Gardner, Kate Marilley, Tony Roach, and Michael Winther understudy various roles.

What we're geeking out over: Alex Brightman And Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer Will Announce 2020 Drama League Award Nominees On April 16

Alex Brightman and Leslie Rodriguez Kritzer, the current lead actors in the hit Broadway musical Beetlejuice, will announce the 2020 Drama League Awards Nominees for Outstanding Production of a Play, Outstanding Production of a Musical, Outstanding Revival of a Play, Outstanding Revival of a Musical, and the much-coveted Distinguished Performance Award. The announcement event takes place on Thursday morning, April 16, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Sardi's (234 West 44th Street, 4th Floor) and will be streamed live via BroadwayWorld.com.

What we're watching: Watch Secretary Hillary Clinton Deliver Closing Speech at 3rd Annual Women's Day On Broadway

On Monday, in celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway welcomed Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton to deliver The Closing Keynote Address at The 3rd Annual Women's Day On Broadway: The Decade Ahead And How Women Will Shape It at The New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Liza Minnelli, who turns 74 today!

With a career spanning six decades, Liza Minnelli has reached legendary status in multiple fields of entertainment and is among a small group of entertainers who have been honored with an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award. She is considered both an American icon and a gay icon.

In 1965 she made her Broadway debut in the musical Flora the Red Menace and was awarded the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical, becoming the youngest ever recipient of the award. Critically lauded for her Academy Award nominated dramatic performance in the film The Sterile Cuckoo (1969), she rose to international stardom with the Emmy Award-winning TV special Liza with a Z (1972) and her performance as Sally Bowles in Cabaret (1972), which won her the Academy Award for Best Actress. Other notable film credits have included Golden Globe Award nominated performances in Lucky Lady (1975), New York, New York (1977) and Arthur (1981).

She has successfully returned to the Broadway stage on a number of occasions. She won a Special Tony Award in 1974 for her three-week engagement at the Winter Garden Theatre, won her second Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in the 1977 musical The Act, was Tony-nominated for her performance for the 1984 musical The Rink, and won the 2009 Tony Award for Best Special Theatrical Event for her show Liza's at The Palace.

From the late 1970s onwards, Minnelli's work has predominantly focused on concert tours and nightclub performances. She gave highly regarded performances at Carnegie Hall in 1979 and 1987, and at Radio City Music Hall in 1991 and 1992. In the late 1980s she toured alongside Frank Sinatra and Sammy Davis Jr. in Frank, Liza & Sammy: The Ultimate Event.

