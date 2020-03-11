Broadway Shows Discourage Actors from Stage Door During Virus Outbreak

Click Here for More Articles on In the News

Last week the cast of Hadestown announced amid the coronavirus outbreak, they would no longer stage door following performances. Yesterday the cast of Beetlejuice made the same call.

All across Broadway productions are discouraging performers from singing autographs and posing for selfies after the performance - while also limiting backstage visits by friends and family.

In a statement, the Broadway League noted "As an added precaution, we are highly recommending that all stage door activities be eliminated for the time being."

While most productions are actively discouraging performers from meeting fans (with stage door staff telling waiting audience members no one is coming out), some performers at Dear Evan Hansen and To Kill A Mockingbird still went out last night, according to an article in the New York Times.

Productions who have formally suspended stage door activities include Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, Hadestown, Emojiland (off-Broadway), The Book of Mormon and Company - many shows that have performers with dedicated fan bases. Other productions may have implemented new rules but have yet to formally announce any changes, or are leaving it up to individual performers.

BroadwayWorld will continue to update policies as more information becomes available.





