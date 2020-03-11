Photo Coverage: Sabrina Carpenter Takes Her First Bow as Cady in MEAN GIRLS

Singer, songwriter and actress Sabrina Carpenter is making her Broadway debut in the role of Cady Heron! She played her first performance yesterday, Tuesday, March 10th at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street).

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of her first bows below!

Carpenter will play a limited 14-week engagement through Sunday, June 7th.

Also joining the cast on March 10th were Laura Leigh Turner as Karen Smith, Olivia Kaufmann as Janis Sarkisian and Chad Burris as Damian Hubbard. They join current cast members Reneé Rapp as Regina George, Krystina Alabado as Gretchen Wieners, Catherine Brunell as Mrs. Heron / Ms. Norbury / Mrs. George, Kyle Selig as Aaron Samuels, Cheech Manohar as Kevin Gnapoor and Rick Younger as Mr. Duvall.

The cast also includes Aaron Alcaraz, Darius Barnes, Stephanie Lynn Bissonnette, Tee Boyich, Maria Briggs, Collins Conley, Cailen Fu, Devon Hadsell, Curtis Holland, Sasha Hollinger, Brittany Nicholas, Pascal Pastrana, Becca Petersen, Drew Redington, Jake Swain, Riza Takahashi, Daryl Tofa, Teddy Toye, Bria Jené Williams, Gianna Yanelli and Iain Young.

