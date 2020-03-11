BWW TV: Watch Secretary Hillary Clinton Deliver Closing Speech at 3rd Annual Women's Day On Broadway

Article Pixel Mar. 11, 2020  

On Monday, in celebration of International Women's Day, Disney on Broadway welcomed Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton to deliver The Closing Keynote Address at The 3rd Annual Women's Day On Broadway: The Decade Ahead And How Women Will Shape It at The New Amsterdam Theatre in New York City.

Hillary Rodham Clinton has spent four decades in public service as an advocate, attorney, First Lady, U.S. Senator, U.S. Secretary of State, and presidential candidate.

Other panelists included: Renee Blinkwolt, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Linda Cho, Elaine Davidson, Tamsen Fadal, Tracy Geltman, Mandy Gonzalez, Katori Hall, LaChanze, Lisa McNulty, Lucy Moss, Leslie Papa, Diane Paulus, Elizabeth Stanley, Sonya Tayeh, Diep Tran, Beth Williams and Schele Williams.

Watch below as she delivers the epic speech!

Photo Credit: Jenny Anderson

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



