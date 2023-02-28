Wake Up With BWW 2/28: Ramin Karimloo to Lead PHANTOM in Italy, Lea Salonga Joins HERE LIES LOVE, and More!

Click Here for More on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

The Phantom of the Opera is making its Italian premiere this summer at the Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste! Starring Ramin Karimloo, performance begin on 4th July 2023. Karimloo has previously played the role in London's West End, Korea and in the 25th Anniversary Concert at The Royal Albert Hall.

Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga will join the Broadway cast of Here Lies Love for a special guest engagement this summer! Salonga, who also joins the producing team, will join the cast for five weeks from Tuesday, July 11 through Sunday, August 13.

Due to popular demand, Jinkx Monsoon will extend her run in the role of Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago for 14 more performances! The additional performances run Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 26, at the Ambassador Theatre.

Ramin Karimloo Will Lead THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Premiere in Italy This Summer

by Stephi Wild

Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Phantom of the Opera will open for the first time in Italy at Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia in Trieste on 4th July 2023. Leading the cast as The Phantom is Ramin Karimloo, who has played the role in London's West End, Korea and in the 25th Anniversary Concert at The Royal Albert Hall. . (more...)

Sutton Foster, Chita Rivera & More Join GREAT PERFORMANCES 50th Anniversary Concert Special

by Michael Major

Hosted by Sutton Foster, the special features performances by André de Shields, Robyn Hurder, Jane Krakowski, Norm Lewis, Donna McKechnie, Betty Buckley, Jessie Mueller, Chita Rivera, Vanessa Williams and many more. The concert celebration is a living testament to why musical theater continues to resonate so powerfully.. (more...)

Amanda Seyfried Says Original MEAN GIRLS Stars Are 'Dead Set' on Appearing in Movie Musical

by Michael Major

Amanda Seyfried has revealed that she and the four stars of the original Mean Girls movie, Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, and Lacey Chabert, are 'dead set' on appearing in the sequel. Seyfried, who played Karen Smith in the 2004 movie, also offered her idea on how they could possibly appear in the film.. (more...)

Lea Salonga Joins the Cast & Producing Team of HERE LIES LOVE on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Tony and Olivier Award winner Lea Salonga, a global Filipina legend, will join Here Lies Love's Broadway cast for a special guest engagement this summer. See how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Review: THE SECRET GARDEN at Ahmanson Theatre

by Andrew Child

When the show opened on Broadway in 1991, it made history as the first major musical with an almost exclusively-female creative team. In the current production presented by Center Theatre Group, whether caused by the lack of women on the creative team or not, the show is certainly missing a lot of its heart and is in need of a lot of polishing.. (more...)

VIDEO: Woody Harrelson Parodies a Broadway Musical Promo on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

by Michael Major

In a new cut for time sketch on Saturday Night Live, Woody Harrelson, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, and more parodied a trailer advertising a new Broadway musical. The sketch featured the cast singing their own versions of songs like 'Hello' by Adele, 'It's All Coming Back to Me Now' by Celina Dion, and Ariana DeBose's viral rap. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Jinkx Monsoon Extends Run in CHICAGO For 14 More Performances

by Stephi Wild

Actress, vocalist, and two-time "RuPaul's Drag Race" winner Jinkx Monsoon will extend her run in the role of Matron "Mama" Morton in Chicago for 14 more performances only. The additional performances run Thursday, March 16 through Sunday, March 26, at the Ambassador Theatre.. (more...)

MRS DOUBTFIRE National Tour Is Holding Virtual Open Call for Child Actors

by Nicole Rosky

Calling all kids! The national tour of Mrs. Doubtfire, which is set to begin rehearsals in August 2023, is seeking child actors (age 8-18+) for the roles of Lydia, Christopher and Natalie Hillard. Submissions are due Monday, March 6, 2023.. (more...)

Wake Up With BWW 2/27: Obie Awards, SWEENEY TODD Begins Previews, and More!

by

Top stories: Sweeney Todd officially began previews on Broadway this weekend, the 2023 Obie Awards will be held tonight, and more! Read more about these and other top stories here!. (more...)

