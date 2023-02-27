Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

VIDEO: Woody Harrelson Parodies a Broadway Musical Promo on SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE

Woody Harrelson will soon star in the film adaptation of Girl From the North Country.

Feb. 27, 2023  

In a new cut for time sketch on Saturday Night Live, Woody Harrelson, Bowen Yang, Kenan Thompson, and more parodied a trailer advertising a new Broadway musical.

The trailer introduced the fictional musical By Yourself, showcasing the little songs people sing to themselves when they're alone.

The sketch featured the cast singing their own versions of songs like "Hello" by Adele, "It's All Coming Back to Me Now" by Celina Dion, and a quick nod to Ariana DeBose's viral "Angela Bassett did the thing" BAFTAs rap.

Harrelson will soon star in the film adaptation of Girl From the North Country. He first became known for his role as bartender Woody Boyd on the NBC sitcom Cheers (1985-1993), for which he won a Primetime Emmy Award. He has also received three Academy Award nominations: Best Actor for The People vs. Larry Flynt (1996) and Best Supporting Actor for The Messenger (2009), and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (2017).

Currently on its 48th season, "SNL" is the most Emmy-nominated show in history and holds 93 Emmy wins (including awards for its specials and short form series). "SNL" has been honored twice (1990 and 2009) with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame.

The show continues to garner the highest ratings and largest audience of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week on linear and digital platforms.

Watch the new sketch here:




